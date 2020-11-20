Germaine Kvitek
Mishicot - Germaine Kvitek, age 91, former Melnik and Mishicot resident, passed away Saturday morning, November 14, 2020 at the Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Germaine was born in Kellnersville on May 14, 1929 to Frank and Eleanor (Stransky) Muench. She attended Catholic school in Kellnersville while working at home with her parents on the family farm. On November 6, 1951, she married Joseph J. Kvitek at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Manitowoc. The couple farmed in Melnik for many years until their retirement in 1978. Joseph preceded her in death on March 15, 2004. Over the years, Germaine also worked various part-time jobs in addition to raising her family. She was also a member of the local homemakers group.
She is survived by her three children: Mary (Keith) Kania of Merrill, Joseph E. Kvitek of Melnik (special friend, Phyllis Ripley), and Anne (Glenn) Kohlbeck of Whitelaw; five grandchildren: Zachary (Renea) Kania, Sara (Shawn) Kania-Frank, Joey & Nikkie Kvitek, and Jennifer Kohlbeck; along with three great-grandchildren: Joseph, Lunden, and C.J.; nieces, nephews, and other relatives also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Frank and Eleanor Muench; her husband, Joseph Kvitek, Sr.; two sisters: Marlene (John) Kvitek, and Doris (Lester) Cherney; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
A private funeral service was held for Germaine, officiated by Deacon Cal Naidl. Burial has taken place in St. Anne's Cemetery, Francis Creek.
