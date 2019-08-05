|
|
Gertrude "Gertie" Jagodinsky
Manitowoc - At 9:23 Friday Morning, August 2nd, 2019, an angel on this earth was made an angel in Heaven. Gertrude "Gertie" (aka Grams) Jagodinsky, age 88, passed away at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc, with her daughter by her side.
Gertie was born on July 31, 1931 at home in Brown County, Daughter of the late Orvin and Sophia (Stanelle) Kreiman. On July 3rd, 1948, Mom was married to my father, Fritz Gorzelitz. On December 31, 1970, Mom married Joseph Jagodinsky. She operated many taverns including Kasson Tavern - Kasson, Highway 10 Minor Bar between Reedsville and Brillion, The Wedge and Wedge 2 in Manitowoc. She worked at Frank's Auto Service (which she retired from). Mom enjoyed going to rummage sales and shopping at St. Vinnies for treasure. Trust me, her collection of treasures is huge. Her famous saying was "You never know when I can use this" She was very passionate about her love for dark chocolate and sweet treats. Mom shared her love of cooking with everyone. She always had enough to share. Anyone who had the privilege of knowing her, knows what a very special lady she was. Mom always dressed with glitz, glitter and matching attire including a matching bow and scarf. I often joked with my Mom that she must have been given the wrong baby at the hospital because I do not do glitz and glitter. She loved spending time with her family. Especially sharing her many colorful stories and memories with them. She never missed a birthday. You could always count on your phone to ring, with a singing birthday wish to brighten your special day. Grams had a gift of making everyone feel loved and welcome, like they were part of her own family. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Currently Mom was residing at The Bay at Northridge Medical & Rehabilitation Center, Manitowoc. There she was the President of the Resident Council. She loved helping out with the activities and where ever else she could. She brought a light of sunshine there, that no one else will ever be able to replace. I know she will be in the hearts of everyone there.
Gertie is survived by one daughter: Bonnie Price, Manitowoc; four grandchildren: Kevin (Ally) Price, Appleton, Keith (Kim) Price, New Holstein, Scott Price (special friend Kristin Dewar), Cleveland, Cheryl (Peter) Vogel, Kiel; seven great-grandchildren: Bryton, Ashley, Travis, Josh, Amanda, Dakota and Clare; two great-great-grandchildren: Jackson and Raegen; three sisters: Margaret Kroenig, Brillion, Clara Breisch, IN, Gladys Mazanec, Manitowoc; one brother: Alvin (Joyce) Kreiman, OK; one step-daughter: Judy Schultz (special friend Mike Beninghaus), Manitowoc; two step-grandchildren: Christopher (Sue) Schultz and Aaron Schultz, both of Manitowoc; five step-great-grandchildren: Joey, Jacob, Rudie, Alice and Dylan, many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many, many friends also survive. Gertrude was preceded in death by her parents, her two husbands: Joseph Jagodinsky and Fritz Gorzelitz; three sisters, one brother, two sisters-in-law, seven brothers-in-law.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the Jens Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 1122 South 8th Street, Manitowoc, from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 8th, 2019. We would love to hear your memories of Gertie (Mom) (Grams). Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
The family would like to thank Dr. Milan Jordan for the compassion, care and the extra time he gave us to spend with Mom. You were her secret boyfriend and she carried your picture in her wallet. Also, to Dr. Pradeep Giriyappa, thank you for being a caring doctor as well as her friend. A very special thank you to the three special ladies: Susie Schleis, for the special attention and friendship to Mom, Rogene Leberek, for your friendship and the special treats you brought every Monday for Mom to enjoy, and to Bette Brouchard, Mom's Rumicube partner in crime. She loved playing the game with you. I know Mom loved you all.
The family would also like to thank the nurses and staff of The Bay at Northridge for all the compassionate care given to Mom.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019