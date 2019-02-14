|
|
Gertrude M. Blaha
Two Rivers - Gertrude M. Blaha, age 90, formerly of 1730 30th Street, Two Rivers, died peacefully Sunday evening, February 10, 2019 at River Woods Place, Manitowoc.
Gertie was born in Two Rivers on November 20, 1928, the daughter of the late Matt and Snobie (Laurent) Krummel. She attended St. Luke's Catholic Grade School and graduated from Two Rivers Washington High School with the Class of 1946. On December 30, 1950, she married Wilbur E. (Bill) Blaha at St. Luke's Catholic Church in Two Rivers. He preceded her in death on February 2, 2001. Gertie was employed for many years as a Children's Librarian with the Joseph Mann Library. She was a member of St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church where she taught Religion Classes for over 50 years and belonged to the Council of Women. She also enjoyed her ladies bridge club, working cross-word puzzles, assembling picture puzzles, knitting/cross-stitching, watching Jeopardy on weekdays, and cheering for the Packers on Fall weekends.
Survivors include two children: Tom Blaha of Bowling Green, KY and Anne Blaha of Twin Lakes, WI; four grandchildren: Rita Rowland, Jack Blaha, Kristina Haines, and Kaitlyn Haines; two great-grandchildren: Jayden Haines and Jay Blaha. She is further survived by a brother-in-law, Don Williquette of Manitowoc; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Krummel of Waukesha; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and her husband, Bill, she was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Williquette; her brother, Donald Krummel; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Elaine (Don) Burden, Elizabeth (Fred) Brackett, and June (Dick) Blaha.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, 3201 Mishicot Rd., Two Rivers. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be Rev. Tom Reynebeau, with burial to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers.
The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Saturday morning from 9:00 until 10:15 a.m. There will be no Friday evening visitation. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Memorials would be appreciated, and can be made to St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Lester Public Library, or the donor's choice.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers is assisting the Blaha family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to thank the Management and Staff of River Woods Place for their wonderful care, attention, and compassion given to Gertie. Special and endless thanks go to Barbee Lester, Helen Bleser, and Laura Hayes-Stoeger for helping guide the Blaha family in Gertie's care and ensuring that Gertie's quality of life in her last years was the best possible.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Feb. 14, 2019