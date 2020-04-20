|
Gilbert A. Kinderknecht
Manitowoc - Gilbert A. Kinderknecht, age 94, formerly of Two Rivers, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Shady Lane Nursing Care Center, Manitowoc.
Gil was born on August 18, 1925 in Ellis, Kansas to Peter and Amelia (Koerner) Kinderknecht and was the second youngest of 9 children. He attended St. Mary's parochial school and Ellis High School in Kansas. After being drafted in November of 1943, he joined the U.S. Navy and completed his basic training at Farragut, Idaho. After amphibious training in Florida, he was assigned to the U.S.S. Baxter APA94 which completed 8 trips to Hawaii transporting soldiers and military materials. The U.S.S. Baxter then participated in 4 major amphibious landings, 3 in the Philippines and 1 in Okinawa. His second ship assignment was on the USS Koiner DS-331 that took him around the world with major stops in Shanghai and Hong Kong, China. He was honorably discharged from military service in June of 1946. Shortly after discharge he moved to Two Rivers, WI seeking employment. Working at Mirro Company, he met his future wife Lucille Kopetsky who he married at St. Luke's Catholic Church on June 18, 1949. Gil retired from the sales department at Formrite Tube Company in 1988 after 35 years of service. He was a member of St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church and also belonged to the Men's Club; as well as a member of American Legion Post #165 of Two Rivers. He was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers and St. Louis Cardinals and enjoyed watching their games, as well as local baseball and football games. Gil was so very grateful to have participated in the Honor Flight to Washington D.C. in June of 2013.
Survivors include a son, Peter and his wife, Sharon of Two Rivers; daughter, Ann of Portland, Oregon; two grandsons, Phillip and Nicholas Kinderknecht, and a granddaughter, Sarah and her husband, Ben Flaata. He is further survived by a dear friend, Jean Huempfner; two sisters-in-law; along with numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille on December 19, 2009; brothers: Joe, Phillip, Albinus, Paul & Jim; and sisters: Clara, Mary & Cleopha.
Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, a private family service will be held, with burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St. Two Rivers is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to thank the compassionate staff of Shady Lane Nursing Care Center and caregivers of Aurora at Home Hospice for the wonderful care & kindness extended to Gil.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020