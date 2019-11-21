|
Gilbert H. Neumeyer
Sheboygan - Gilbert H. Neumeyer, 91, of Sheboygan, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. Gilbert was born November 7, 1928, on the family farm in St. Nazianz, to the late Herbert and Lydia (Burkart) Neumeyer. He married the former Lou Ann Madson. He retired from Kohler Company as a tool maker and later as a tour guide.
His last words were "I love all my children and I'm proud of them. Lou Ann was an angel that was sent to me and took good care of me." They enjoyed traveling, snorkeling, swimming, cross country skiing and ice cream.
He was very active in many sports such as high school basketball, track and baseball. With his son Chris he enjoyed cross country skiing, remodeling homes, golf, bowling, biking and riding around on the farm he grew up on in his golf cart while reminiscing of a happy childhood when they farmed with horses.
He was very close to all his siblings and was thankful for all the gifts that God gave him. The world was fortunate to have had him. He will be remembered by his children as an upstanding man, a teacher, confidant, counselor and best friend.
In addition to his wife, Lou Ann, he is survived by three children, Chris (Jennifer) Neumeyer, Debra Fritz and Cindy Neumeyer; six grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Richard Neumeyer and James (Dorothy) Neumeyer; four sisters, Dela Reinboldt, Virginia Berg, Jeanette Klauck, Shirley (LeRoy) Arndt and his step-son-in-law, John Stange.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Gary and Tom Neumeyer; two stepchildren, Dean Joas and Jane Stange, one sister, Bernice Klaeser, four brothers-in-law, Donald Berg, John Klauck, Richard Klaeser and Francis Reinboldt.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Zimmer's Westview Funeral and Cremation Care Center (Hwy 42 & JJ, Howards Grove) with Rev. Matthew Widder officiating. Friends may call on Monday, at the funeral home, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services. Please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com to send email condolences.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Sharon S. Richardson Hospice for their care and concern and to his friends and neighbors, Ira and Al.
Life is not measured by how many breaths you take but by the experiences that take your breath away.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019