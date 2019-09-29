|
Gladdy (Erickson) Sekadlo
Sturgeon Bay - Gladdy (Erickson) Sekadlo, 82, of Sturgeon Bay passed away at Door County Medical Center Skilled Nursing Facility on September 25, 2019. She was born November 21, 1936 in Florence, Wisconsin to Hjalmer and Edith (Johnson) Erickson. The family later moved to Two Rivers where she attended and graduated from Washington High School with the class of 1954.
On September 1, 1956 she married Wayne Sekadlo at St. Luke's Catholic Church in Two Rivers. They lived in Beloit, Two Rivers, Rice Lake and in 1960 moved to Sturgeon Bay. Gladdy was employed at Roy's Drive In, the Milwaukee Shoe Factory, Dwaine's Foods and Kristi Foods. She then had her favorite job of baby-sitting her grandchildren and neighbor children.
For many years, Gladdy loved antiquing with Wayne, flower gardening and enjoying her grandchildren. Wayne preceded her in death on March 17, 2007.
She is survived by her three children, Jay (Sandy) Sekadlo and Jodi Gigot, all of Sturgeon Bay; Julie (Steve) Destree, of New Franken; nine grandchildren: Ashley and Alyssa Sekadlo, Alyson (Eric) Nohelty; Cody, Colton (Fiance Britt), and Clint Gigot (Mylan and family); Jordan (Jessica), Lacey, and Taylor Destree (Chris); 4 great-grandchildren: Harrison, Ava, Brynlee, and Carson; brother Melvin (Mary Jean) Erickson; and sister Glee Asplund.
She was preceded in death by her parents, infant sister, brother Paul Erickson; parents-in-law Emma and Ben Sekadlo; sister-in-law Margie Erickson, brother-in-law Buzz Asplund; other in-laws, Bernie and George Herdina; and her beloved Scott companions, Josie and Lucy.
A private family service will be conducted at the Forbes Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay with burial in Schumacher Cemetery. Special thanks to the staff at Door County Medical Center Skilled Nursing Facility for the wonderful care and support.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, 2019