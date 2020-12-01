1/1
Gladyce E. Fischer
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gladyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gladyce E. Fischer

Brillion - Gladyce E. Fischer, age 91, formerly of Brillion, passed away Wednesday evening, November 25, 2020 at Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center, Manitowoc.

She was born on November 15, 1929 in Tisch Mills, daughter of the late Edward J. and Blanche Ann (Valenta) Zima. On June 29, 1948 Gladyce married John L. Fischer at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Tisch Mills. He preceded her in death on December 9, 1997. Gladyce worked at the Ariens Company for many years until her retirement. Gladyce was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church.

She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law: Dennis (Debra) Fischer, Cato; three daughters and three sons-in-law: Margie (John) O'Connell, Brillion, Nancy (Bill) Mathes, Chilton, Cindy (Tom) O'Connell, Reedsville; eleven grandchildren: Tanya (Jon) Bodart, Tina (Randy) Collins, Cathy (John) Calewarts, Brad (Nicole) Fischer, Sherry Schuh, Carrie (Shane) Deiter, Greg Schuh, Chad (Amy) O'Connell, Michelle (Kurt) Zeitler, Brenda (Ryan) Drossel, Tim (Gina) O'Connell; Twenty-Two great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one sister and brother-in-law: Shirley (Mike) Wilson, Sheboygan, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Edward (Blanche) Zima; her husband: John L. Fischer; one son-in-law: Kenneth Schuh; two sisters and two brothers-in-law: Marcella (George) Hassemer; Helen (Charlie) Cigler; two brothers-in-law and two sisters-in-law: Alex (Marcella) Fischer, Reinhart (Audrey) Fischer; three sisters-in-law and two brothers-in-law: Clara Nenahlo, Eleanor (Bill) Bursek, Aurelia (Alfred) Puser.

Private family funeral services were held at St. Michaels Catholic Church, Whitelaw. Rev. Richard Klingeisen celebrated the Mass of Christian Burial with burial in St. Michaels Cemetery. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc assisted the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Dec. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 28, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved