Gladyce E. Fischer
Brillion - Gladyce E. Fischer, age 91, formerly of Brillion, passed away Wednesday evening, November 25, 2020 at Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center, Manitowoc.
She was born on November 15, 1929 in Tisch Mills, daughter of the late Edward J. and Blanche Ann (Valenta) Zima. On June 29, 1948 Gladyce married John L. Fischer at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Tisch Mills. He preceded her in death on December 9, 1997. Gladyce worked at the Ariens Company for many years until her retirement. Gladyce was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church.
She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law: Dennis (Debra) Fischer, Cato; three daughters and three sons-in-law: Margie (John) O'Connell, Brillion, Nancy (Bill) Mathes, Chilton, Cindy (Tom) O'Connell, Reedsville; eleven grandchildren: Tanya (Jon) Bodart, Tina (Randy) Collins, Cathy (John) Calewarts, Brad (Nicole) Fischer, Sherry Schuh, Carrie (Shane) Deiter, Greg Schuh, Chad (Amy) O'Connell, Michelle (Kurt) Zeitler, Brenda (Ryan) Drossel, Tim (Gina) O'Connell; Twenty-Two great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one sister and brother-in-law: Shirley (Mike) Wilson, Sheboygan, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Edward (Blanche) Zima; her husband: John L. Fischer; one son-in-law: Kenneth Schuh; two sisters and two brothers-in-law: Marcella (George) Hassemer; Helen (Charlie) Cigler; two brothers-in-law and two sisters-in-law: Alex (Marcella) Fischer, Reinhart (Audrey) Fischer; three sisters-in-law and two brothers-in-law: Clara Nenahlo, Eleanor (Bill) Bursek, Aurelia (Alfred) Puser.
Private family funeral services were held at St. Michaels Catholic Church, Whitelaw. Rev. Richard Klingeisen celebrated the Mass of Christian Burial with burial in St. Michaels Cemetery. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc assisted the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com