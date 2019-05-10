|
Gladyce Ruzek
- - Gladyce Ruzek passed away on May 6, 2019 at the age of 90 due to complications from Alzheimer's. Gladyce was born in Wisconsin and married her first husband Leo Falvey in 1949. Her daughter was born in 1950. Leo was killed in action in Korea in 1950. Gladyce married her second husband Joe Ruzek in 1953. She loved to garden and canned the produce. She helped in her husband's service station as well. In 1962, they moved to Arizona and returned to Wisconsin in 1969 after their daughter's wedding. Gladyce and Joe divorced and Gladyce returned to Phoenix to be close to her grandchildren. She worked from the age of 50 to 75 for U-Haul where she enjoyed her job in equipment recovery. Gladyce will be missed by many.
Gladyce is survived by her brother, George Mazanec, daughter Linda Mumford, son-in-law Bill Mumford, grandchildren Michael Mumford and Heather Turner, great grandchildren Dylan, John, Rajeane, Tresa, and Nathan; sister-in-law Gladys Mazanec and many loving nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Leo Falvey, husband Joe Ruzek, and brother Joe Mazanec.
A celebration of Gladyce's life will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Lakeshore Mortuary, 1815 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ. In lieu of flowers, those who so desire may make a donation to the for Research at
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 10, 2019