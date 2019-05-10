Services
Lakeshore Mortuary
1815 South Dobson Road
Mesa, AZ 85202
(480) 838-5639
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Lakeshore Mortuary
1815 South Dobson Road
Mesa, AZ 85202
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladyce Ruzek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladyce Ruzek

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gladyce Ruzek Obituary
Gladyce Ruzek

- - Gladyce Ruzek passed away on May 6, 2019 at the age of 90 due to complications from Alzheimer's. Gladyce was born in Wisconsin and married her first husband Leo Falvey in 1949. Her daughter was born in 1950. Leo was killed in action in Korea in 1950. Gladyce married her second husband Joe Ruzek in 1953. She loved to garden and canned the produce. She helped in her husband's service station as well. In 1962, they moved to Arizona and returned to Wisconsin in 1969 after their daughter's wedding. Gladyce and Joe divorced and Gladyce returned to Phoenix to be close to her grandchildren. She worked from the age of 50 to 75 for U-Haul where she enjoyed her job in equipment recovery. Gladyce will be missed by many.

Gladyce is survived by her brother, George Mazanec, daughter Linda Mumford, son-in-law Bill Mumford, grandchildren Michael Mumford and Heather Turner, great grandchildren Dylan, John, Rajeane, Tresa, and Nathan; sister-in-law Gladys Mazanec and many loving nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Leo Falvey, husband Joe Ruzek, and brother Joe Mazanec.

A celebration of Gladyce's life will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Lakeshore Mortuary, 1815 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ. In lieu of flowers, those who so desire may make a donation to the for Research at
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lakeshore Mortuary
Download Now