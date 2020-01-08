|
|
Gladys C. Seibel
Manitowoc - Gladys C. Seibel, age 97, a Manitowoc resident, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Shady Lane Nursing Care Center, Manitowoc.
Gladys was born on July 26, 1922 in Kewaunee County, WI, daughter of the late Anton and Caroline (Chase) Valenta. She was baptized on October 1, 1922 at Melnik Church and confirmed on August 29, 1943 at First German Ev. Lutheran Church. Gladys was a graduate of Denmark High School with the class of 1939. On March 25, 1944 she married Herbert Seibel in Leadville, CO. He preceded her in death on February 7, 1991. She was employed with the Manitowoc Engineering Company for 28 years until her retirement in 1984. Gladys enjoyed bowling, baking, Polka music, dancing and was an avid card player. She loved helping people and was the most generous and giving person. Gladys was a member of the Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church Ladies Aid, the Manitowoc Senior Center and the Ostomy Club of Manitowoc.
Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law: Sandra and Richard Bedoe, Chicago; one son and daughter-in-law: Ronald and Barbara Seibel, Fremont; four grandchildren: Elisabeth (Matthew) Smith, Rebecca Seibel and partner Holly Grimslid, Justin Seibel, Alyssa (Steve) McGrath; six great grandchildren: Caroline, Lillian, Logan, Libby, and twins: Ramsey and Oliver; and her guardian angels: Alex Augustine and Linda Tisler. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one brother and sister-in-law: Melvin (Haroldine) Valenta; one niece: Patricia Wagner; one nephew: Donald Valenta; two sisters-in-law: Clara Seibel, Emily (Arthur) Kawalle; one brother-in-law: Casper (Dorothy) Seibel Jr, as well as other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church, Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be Rev. Stephen Melso and Rev. Robert Kujawski. Burial will take place at Knollwood Memorial Park, Town of Kossuth.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church, Manitowoc, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Shady Lane Nursing Care Center, Manitowoc, for the care and compassion shown to Gladys and her family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 8 to Jan. 11, 2020