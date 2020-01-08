Services
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-684-4642
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Seibel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys C. Seibel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gladys C. Seibel Obituary
Gladys C. Seibel

Manitowoc - Gladys C. Seibel, age 97, a Manitowoc resident, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Shady Lane Nursing Care Center, Manitowoc.

Gladys was born on July 26, 1922 in Kewaunee County, WI, daughter of the late Anton and Caroline (Chase) Valenta. She was baptized on October 1, 1922 at Melnik Church and confirmed on August 29, 1943 at First German Ev. Lutheran Church. Gladys was a graduate of Denmark High School with the class of 1939. On March 25, 1944 she married Herbert Seibel in Leadville, CO. He preceded her in death on February 7, 1991. She was employed with the Manitowoc Engineering Company for 28 years until her retirement in 1984. Gladys enjoyed bowling, baking, Polka music, dancing and was an avid card player. She loved helping people and was the most generous and giving person. Gladys was a member of the Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church Ladies Aid, the Manitowoc Senior Center and the Ostomy Club of Manitowoc.

Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law: Sandra and Richard Bedoe, Chicago; one son and daughter-in-law: Ronald and Barbara Seibel, Fremont; four grandchildren: Elisabeth (Matthew) Smith, Rebecca Seibel and partner Holly Grimslid, Justin Seibel, Alyssa (Steve) McGrath; six great grandchildren: Caroline, Lillian, Logan, Libby, and twins: Ramsey and Oliver; and her guardian angels: Alex Augustine and Linda Tisler. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one brother and sister-in-law: Melvin (Haroldine) Valenta; one niece: Patricia Wagner; one nephew: Donald Valenta; two sisters-in-law: Clara Seibel, Emily (Arthur) Kawalle; one brother-in-law: Casper (Dorothy) Seibel Jr, as well as other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church, Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be Rev. Stephen Melso and Rev. Robert Kujawski. Burial will take place at Knollwood Memorial Park, Town of Kossuth.

The family will greet relatives and friends on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church, Manitowoc, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Shady Lane Nursing Care Center, Manitowoc, for the care and compassion shown to Gladys and her family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 8 to Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pfeffer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -