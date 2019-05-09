|
Gladys I. Waack Gass
Manitowoc - Gladys I. Waack Gass, age 96, of Manitowoc, passed away early Sunday Evening, May 5, 2019 at Laurel Grove, Manitowoc.
Gladys was born on March 7, 1923, in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Edwin and Marie (Holdorf) Waack. She attended First German Ev. Lutheran School and graduated from Manitowoc Lincoln High School with the class of 1941. On March 11, 1944 Gladys married Harold C. Gass at First German Ev. Lutheran Church by Rev. L.H. Koeninger. They celebrated 51 years of marriage together. Harold preceded her in death on October 12, 1995. Gladys was an at home mom to her six children. She was a life time member of First German Ev. Lutheran Church. Gladys enjoyed reading, doing crosswords and watching TV.
She is survived by her four children: Lloyd (Ruth) Gass, Two Rivers; Ronald (Janette) Gass, Manitowoc; Glenn (Sandy) Gass, Manitowoc; Phyllis Gass, Manitowoc; nine grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; one sister: Mildred Lemke, Appleton; one brother: Elton Waack, Chetek; one son-in-law: Donald Pinnow, Milwaukee, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Edwin and Marie Waack; her husband: Harold Gass; one son: Gerald Gass; one daughter: Lois Pinnow; one infant sister and infant granddaughter. She was further preceded in death by brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at First German Ev. Lutheran Church, 1033 South 8th Street, Manitowoc. The Rev. Mark Johnston will officiate with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in her name. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Laurel Grove, Manitowoc for all the compassionate care given to Gladys.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 9, 2019