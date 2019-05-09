Services
Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home
818 State Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-682-0118
Calling hours
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First German Ev. Lutheran Church
1033 South 8th Street
Manitowoc, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
First German Ev. Lutheran Church
1033 South 8th Street
Manitowoc, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Gass
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys I. Waack Gass


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gladys I. Waack Gass Obituary
Gladys I. Waack Gass

Manitowoc - Gladys I. Waack Gass, age 96, of Manitowoc, passed away early Sunday Evening, May 5, 2019 at Laurel Grove, Manitowoc.

Gladys was born on March 7, 1923, in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Edwin and Marie (Holdorf) Waack. She attended First German Ev. Lutheran School and graduated from Manitowoc Lincoln High School with the class of 1941. On March 11, 1944 Gladys married Harold C. Gass at First German Ev. Lutheran Church by Rev. L.H. Koeninger. They celebrated 51 years of marriage together. Harold preceded her in death on October 12, 1995. Gladys was an at home mom to her six children. She was a life time member of First German Ev. Lutheran Church. Gladys enjoyed reading, doing crosswords and watching TV.

She is survived by her four children: Lloyd (Ruth) Gass, Two Rivers; Ronald (Janette) Gass, Manitowoc; Glenn (Sandy) Gass, Manitowoc; Phyllis Gass, Manitowoc; nine grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; one sister: Mildred Lemke, Appleton; one brother: Elton Waack, Chetek; one son-in-law: Donald Pinnow, Milwaukee, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Edwin and Marie Waack; her husband: Harold Gass; one son: Gerald Gass; one daughter: Lois Pinnow; one infant sister and infant granddaughter. She was further preceded in death by brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at First German Ev. Lutheran Church, 1033 South 8th Street, Manitowoc. The Rev. Mark Johnston will officiate with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in her name. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Laurel Grove, Manitowoc for all the compassionate care given to Gladys.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now