Gladys L. Keil
Manitowoc - Gladys L. Keil, age 99, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Shady Lane Nursing home in Manitowoc.
She was born on April 27, 1919 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Leo and Linda (Goethke) Fricke. Gladys was a graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School with the class of 1937. On February 14, 1942 she married Donald R. Keil at St. John's Lutheran Church in Manitowoc. He preceded her in death in July of 1971. She was employed with Mirro Corporation from 1971 until her retirement in 1981. Gladys was a member of the Ladies Aid at Redeemer Lutheran Church for many years; she also enjoyed square dancing, line dancing and was an excellent bridge player. Gladys loved to entertain family and friends along with sharing her cooking and baking with others. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with family especially her grandchildren, Kimberly and Jonathan.
Survivors include one daughter: Jean Keil, Manitowoc; one son: David and Marcia (Preston) Keil, Manitowoc; one beloved granddaughter: Dr. Kimberly P. Keil Stietz and her husband Andy Stietz; one brother-in-law: Gerald (Bette) Keil; one sister-in-law: Mary Keil. Nieces, nephews other relatives and friends also survive.
Gladys is preceded in death by a beloved grandson: Jonathan David Keil; one brother: Leo (Grace) Fricke; two sisters: Marie (Gordon) Ponschock; Elaine (Lewis) Hrdina; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Elmer (Rose) Keil, Lorraine (Harry) Witczak, Eugene (Camille) "Dolly" Keil, Gladys (Francis) Lallensack, Roland (Kathleen) "Katie" Keil, Robert (Pauline) Keil, and Ralph Keil; and other relatives and friends.
Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc and funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Redeemer Lutheran, Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Zachary DeArmond. Burial of Gladys cremated remains will take place immediately following the service at Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Redeemer Lutheran, Manitowoc on Saturday, March 30, 2019.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Redeemer Lutheran or the Senior Center.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home and All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, are assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Shady Lane for their care and compassion.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2019