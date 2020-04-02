|
Gladys L. Wilfert
Two Rivers - Gladys L. Wilfert, age 90, a resident of Shady Lane Nursing Care Center, Manitowoc, former town of Two Rivers resident, passed away early Wednesday morning, April 1, 2020 at Shady Lane.
Gladys was born in Two Rivers on September 8, 1929, a daughter of the late Ervin and Alma (Kornely) Wachtel. She graduated from Washington High School with the Class of 1947. On January 8, 1949, she married Paul L. Wilfert at St. Luke's Catholic Church, Two Rivers. He preceded her in death on March 26, 2005. In addition to being a busy homemaker, Gladys also worked various part-time jobs over the years which included: Paragon Electric, Roncalli High School (Kitchen), and Lakeshore Packaging. She was an active member of the Ladies of St. Peter the Fisherman and formerly Holy Redeemer; she was very involved as a 4-H Leader; and enjoyed their card club for over 50 years.
Many will remember Gladys as the pickle lady. She made many new friends from pickling and selling cucumbers for many many years. Not only did she sell cucumbers, her countless jars of canned cucumbers were enjoyed by many. You may have received one as a gift or purchased one at the church craft sale. In addition to the amazing pickles, many enjoyed the rosettes, kolaches, homemade bread, and fruitcakes. All of the grandchildren enjoyed going to grandma's house to make and eat cookies, and as they grew older always looked forward to all the food that Grandma made for Thanksgiving and Christmas Holidays. Many still are asking for and making Grandma's recipes.
Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law: Lyle and Chris Wilfert of Two Rivers, Dale and Lori Wilfert of Francis Creek; two daughters and sons-in-law: Peggy and Dan Mueller of Goshen, Indiana, Mary and Bruce Krueger of Two Rivers; eleven grandchildren: Joe (Martha) Wilfert, Tracy (Barrett) Lloyd, Christel (Traci) Wilfert, Heidi (Nicole) Wilfert, Amanda Wilfert (Clayton), Randy (Rachael) Larzelere, Greg (Keri) Mueller, Kari (Justin) Tarman, Holly (Stephen) Reusser, Amy Krueger (Erik), and Brianna Krueger; along with ten great grandchildren. She is further survived by a brother-in-law: Jim (Joyce) Wilfert of Two Rivers; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and her husband, Paul, she was also preceded in death by one son, Greg Wilfert; three brothers and four sisters-in-law: Roland (Ethel) Wachtel, Paul (Beatrice) Wachtel, Raymond (Ethel) Wachtel, and Mary Jane Wilfert; and a brother-in-law, George Wilfert.
Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, private family services will be held, with a public memorial celebration to be announced at a later date. Burial will take place at Knollwood Memorial Park, Hwy. 310, Manitowoc.
Memorials in Gladys' name may be made to St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church or the .
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the entire staff of Shady Lane Nursing Care Center for the wonderful care and kindness extended to Gladys over the years.
