|
|
Gladys M. Tetzlaff
Manitowoc - Gladys M. Tetzlaff, age 97, of Manitowoc passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, April 17, 2019 at her residence.
Gladys was born on June 11, 1921 in Oconto, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Edward and Delina (Noel) Carriveau. She graduated from St. Joseph's Convent in Green Bay as a valedictorian. On April 6, 1940 she married Theodore N. Tetzlaff at St. Luke Catholic Church, Two Rivers. He preceded her in death on July 9, 1995. She enjoyed playing scrabble, reading and crochet.
She is survived by her six children: Ann Wagner, Manitowoc; Cecile (Allan) Koenig, Rural Valders; Jeanne Satori, Manitowoc; David (Mary) Tetzlaff, Madison; Kathryn Vanover, Manitowoc; Paul (Betty) Tetzlaff, Demotte, IN; one daughter-in-law: Pati Tetzlaff, CA; 21 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Edward and Delina Carriveau; her husband: Theodore Tetzlaff; three sons: Richard Tetzlaff; Jonathon Tetzlaff and James Tetzlaff; one son-in-law: Ron Wagner; five brothers and one sister.
A private family service will be held. Father Jose Lopez will officiate. The Jens Family Funeral Home & Crematory of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. On line condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Apr. 19, 2019