Glen E. Harcus
Manitowoc - Glen E. Harcus, 89, of Manitowoc, passed to his eternal rest, from congestive heart failure, Monday November 4, 2019 while in the compassionate care of hospice.
He was born and raised in Racine, WI graduating from Park High.
Glen proudly served 3 years in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was one of two recruits chosen at auditions to advance to Quantico, VA as a bandsman playing his trumpet in the band second to the President's Own.
Upon returning to Racine, he ran the family tile installation business before relocating to Naples, Florida. While there he was an agent in the real estate company of Ad Miller Realty.
After retiring Glen became a snowbird, dividing his year between Naples and the Sheboygan area in Wisconsin.
As a child Glen's grandmother took him to a concert where he first heard a trumpet. He loved the instrument and was able to buy his first cornet at the age of 10 from a family on his paper route. For the next 79 years Glen performed with concert bands, dance and big bands in every community in which he resided. He was blessed with a natural talent and beautiful sound on the trumpet without any advanced schooling or lessons beyond high school. Glen participated in the Racine Park Board Band. He was a founding member of the Naples Concert Band, FL while serving many years on the board of directors. Glen also played first trumpet in the Plymouth Municipal Band, Plymouth WI for 24 summer concert seasons until his illness forced him to slow down in 2013. He also has 20 years with U.W. Green Bay, Manitowoc Lakeshore Wind Ensemble and was currently playing in the Lakeshore Big Band until his hospitalization. Glen was proud of his talent and thoroughly enjoyed all his musical groups and experiences over the years and the many friends he made through music.
In addition to his love of music, Glen kept a beautiful lawn, enjoyed the flowers in the garden, backyard bird feeders and area wildlife. He followed the Green Bay Packers, UW Badgers football and basketball, the Brewers, and open wheel auto racing. Glen designed and built his Formula Vee that he drove in the Sports Car Club of America on road racing circuits as an amateur for many years.
Glen is survived by his loving family: wife of 33 years, Karel; his sons Steve (Sunshine Jansen) and Scot (Sandra) Harcus. Grandsons: Craig Creuziger, Matthew, Adrian and Cameron Harcus, and 5 precious great-grandchildren. His favorite cousins Robert and Marilyn Pishny. And the mother of his children Nancy Zabler.
Glen was proceeded in death by his parents S. Ellsworth and Marion (Strouf) Harcus; half-brothers David and Donald Harcus.
At Glen's request cremation has taken place and services will be private. Condolences can be mailed to 1808 Grand Ave, Manitowoc, WI 54220.
Memorials would be appreciated to continue the musical work of the Lakeshore Wind Ensemble Association, 705 Viebahn Street, Manitowoc, WI 54220-6699. Or the wonderful comfort and care of both family and patient at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, W2850 State Road 28, Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019