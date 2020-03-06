|
Glenn Crabb
Manitowoc - Glenn Crabb, age 78, of Manitowoc, died Wednesday morning, March 4, 2020 at the Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Glenn was born February 10, 1942 in Two Rivers, son of the late Walter and Viola Sturm Crabb.
He is survived by two brothers, Ron (Nancy) Crabb of Manitowoc, and Jon (Carolee) Crabb of Two Rivers; one sister, Laura (Jack) Sroka of Green Bay; along with several nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, and two sisters.
A private family service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday at the Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers. Burial will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020