Services
DEJA & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME - Two Rivers
1506 18TH ST
Two Rivers, WI 54241
(920) 793-1756
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Crabb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn Crabb

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenn Crabb Obituary
Glenn Crabb

Manitowoc - Glenn Crabb, age 78, of Manitowoc, died Wednesday morning, March 4, 2020 at the Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center.

Glenn was born February 10, 1942 in Two Rivers, son of the late Walter and Viola Sturm Crabb.

He is survived by two brothers, Ron (Nancy) Crabb of Manitowoc, and Jon (Carolee) Crabb of Two Rivers; one sister, Laura (Jack) Sroka of Green Bay; along with several nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, and two sisters.

A private family service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday at the Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers. Burial will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -