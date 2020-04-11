|
Glenn D. Brotski
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Glenn D. Brotski, age 79, of Two Rivers passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Hamilton Care Center, Two Rivers.
Glenn was born October 5, 1940 in Two Rivers, son of the late Edward and Lorraine (Doucette) Brotski. He was a graduate of Mishicot High School with the Class of 1959. Glenn worked for Weyerhaeuser for over 30 years until his retirement in 2006. On April 27, 1972 he was united in marriage to the former Eleanor Westberg. She preceded him in death on November 14, 2009.
Glenn enjoyed spending time at his cottage in Little Sturgeon where he and his wife would enjoy the company of Randy and Mary Piontek plus many other good friends. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting and softball with his sons as well as NASCAR.
Survivors include his children: Lori (Wiensch) & David Schultz, Manitowoc; Bob & Carmen Wiensch; Terry & Kellie Wiensch; Tina (Wiensch) & Craig DeRosier; Todd & Holly Brotski; Cory & Jennifer Brotski, all of Two Rivers; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; two sisters: Joan & Don Strohm, Manitowoc; Karen & Eugene Mraz, Two Rivers; three brothers: Tom & Diane Brotski, Two Rivers; Dick & Georgia Brotski, Two Rivers; Bob Brotski, Sturgeon Bay; In-laws: Chuck & Lenora Westberg, Manitowoc; a special friend: Andy Mahner; several friends from Little Sturgeon; as well as his companion "Sam". Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, one step-grandson Jason, one sister-in-law Jeannie Krueger, one brother-in-law Roger Westberg and his father-in-law and mother-in-law Melvin & Genevieve Westberg.
Due to our current crisis, Private family service will be held at a later date. Entombment will take place at Knollwood Chapel Mausoleum, town of Kossuth.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers is assisting the Brotski family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to thank the caring staff at Aurora at Home Hospice for their wonderful care of Glenn and his family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020