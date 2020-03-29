Resources
Glenn passed away peacefully in his South Carolina home March 22, 2020. Formerly of Manitowoc, Wisconsin, Glenn married Mary (Hruby) and raised 4 children, Nicholas (Amy), Julie (Dave Wilke), Cindy (Dick Kasserman) and Lynn (Jim Munzenmeyer), 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Glenn worked at Mirro Corporation 43 years. Upon retiring, Glenn enjoyed volunteering with Mary at Holy Family Hospital, attended weekly bible study and playing cards with friends. In 2015, Glenn and Mary moved in with his son Nick and wife Amy, becoming an active member in Lyman United Methodist Church. Glenn is preceded in death by 2 brothers, 2 sisters and is survived by 2 sisters. Due to the current worldwide situation a memorial service will be held later in South Carolina.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020
