|
|
Glenn Paplham
Kewaunee - Glenn Paplham, age 82 of Kewaunee died on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital. He was born in Kewaunee on August 19, 1937 to the late Ed and Erna (Lutien) Paplham.
Glenn graduated from Kewaunee High School in 1955. After graduating, he served in the U. S. Air Force for four years. He married Gloria Huber May 7, 1960.
Glenn farmed in the Town of Carlton and also worked in construction and the last thirty years until retiring was a rural mail carrier for the U. S. Postal service.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Rural Mail Carriers Association, N.A.R.F.E., Kewaunee County Pork Producers Association. He and Gloria enjoyed going up North and trips to Florida.
Survivors include his wife Gloria, of almost sixty years, five children: VICKI PAPLHAM and her children: Bennett & Elliott; RICK (TAMMY) PAPLHAM and their children: Justin and Jenna; RANDY (STACY) PAPLHAM and their children: Cole, Logan & Connor; TAMMY (SCOTT) PILGRIM and their children: Austin, Collin, Kali, Kody & Brock; BRAD PAPLHAM and his child, Chase; two great grandchildren: Bentley and Kaysen; a sister-in-law: Carol Paplham; two sisters-in-law: Shirley Zuege and Doris Nimmer. He was preceded in death by one grandson: Adam Paplham; one brother: Kenneth Paplham and two sisters: Ethel (Ernie) Sorensen and Meryl (Ernie) Staab a sister-in-law: Jane Kulhanek Gruetzmacher and three brothers-in-law: Dickie Nimmer; Jim Kulhanek and Todd Gruetzmacher.
Friends may call after 4:00 p.m. Friday September 27 at Buchanan Funeral Home, Kewaunee with a Wake Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation continues on Saturday after 9:00 a.m. until the time of services. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. by Pastoral Minister, Christal Wavrunek. Burial with Military Rites will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Norman.
Go to www.buchananfh.com to send condolences or to sign the online guest book.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Sept. 27 to Oct. 5, 2019