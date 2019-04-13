|
Glenn Pelnar
Kewaunee - Glenn Pelnar, age 75 formerly of the Town of Franklin, Kewaunee Coiunty, died on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 after a extended illness. He was born on October 14, 1943 in the Town of Franklin, to the late James and Gladys (Finnel) Pelnar.
He is survived by his Sister: Shirley Glaser, Two Creeks; a loving niece: Pam (Dr. Ken) Ferentchak, Milwaukee and their sons: Kevin and David and numerous cousins.
Friends may call after 10:00 a.m. Monday, April 15 at St. Hedwig Catholic Church, E3306 Krok Rd. Kewaunee until the time of services. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. by Fr. William O'Brien with burial in the Parish Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff of Algoma Long Term Care for the care and concern that they gave Glenn for the past twelve years. A very special thank you to Fr. Bill O'Brien for his guardianship for the past twenty years.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019