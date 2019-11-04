|
Glenn "Buzz" Thuerwachter
Manitowoc - Glenn "Buzz" Thuerwachter, 79, passed away in his sleep, Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Felician Village, Manitowoc.
Buzz was born on May 29, 1940 to Glenn and Elaine (Wilson) Thuerwachter in Manitowoc. Along with his father Glenn, Buzz was proprietor of House of Paperbacks and Thought of You Card and Gift Shop from 1960 to 1988, long time businesses in downtown Manitowoc. He was subsequently employed until his retirement in 2008, by the City of Manitowoc as a Bridge Operator. Buzz enjoyed, hunting, trapshooting, snowmobiling and golfing. He was a long-time member of the Manitowoc Gun Club, National Rifle Association (NRA), Amateur Trapshooting Association, Manitowoc Elks Lodge 687, Ranger City Riders ATV & Snowmobile Club of Amberg and the Wentworth Military Academy Alumni Association. As a 1958 Graduate of Lincoln High School and a lifelong resident of Manitowoc, Buzz maintained and remained connected with his many friends, whom he has known and appreciated for years.
Survivors include his sister: Kathryn (Thuerwachter) Herman of Manitowoc; two nephews: Marc Herman of Eden Prairie, MN and Eric Herman and his wife Mary of Grand Rapids, MI; and one niece: Amy (Herman) Ramminger of Kiel; as well as two grandnephews: Matthew Herman and Maximus Ramminger; and two grandnieces: Kathryn (Matthew) Lyter and Elizabeth Herman. He was preceded in death by his parents: Glenn and Elaine Thuerwachter; and his brother-in-law: Charles M. Herman.
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM, Friday, November 8, 2019, at the Blessed Angela Chapel at Felician Village, 1635 South 21st Street, Manitowoc. The Rev. Jose Lopez will officiate with burial at the Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc. Relatives and friends may call at chapel on Friday from 3:00 until the time of service at 4:00 PM. At the family's request, please no flowers or memorials. If you'd like to make a gesture, consider a gift to a good cause in memory of Buzz. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019