Glenn W. Denfeld
Two Rivers - Glenn W. Denfeld, age 73, lifelong resident of Two Rivers, went with the Lord on Thursday, June 18, 2020.
Glenn was born on May 5, 1947 in Two Rivers to Robert R. and Alice M. (Mandel) Denfeld. He attended St. John's Grade School, and graduated from Washington High School in Two Rivers with the class of 1965. On September 9, 1967, he married Nancy L. Rogers at St. Joseph's Church in Alverno. He worked most of his life at Hamilton Mfg. in Two Rivers. Glenn enjoyed old westerns, new motorcycles, and riding. He loved bowling, watching most any sport, and traveling anywhere Nancy wanted to go. Glenn saw every State in the union, most of Central America, and many of the Islands in the Caribbean - whether it be a cruise, flight, or a road trip. He was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Two Rivers and the St. John's Men's Club.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy; three great kids: Todd A. (Denner) Denfeld, Vicki (Troy) Domnitz, and Scott Denfeld, all of Two Rivers; six grandchildren, Alisa Denfeld, Jordon Denfeld, Amanda Denfeld, Stephanie Denfeld, Jacob Steubs, and Tyler Domnitz; and three great grandchildren: Aubree and Grayson Denfeld, and Aniyah Howard. Other survivors include his brother, Wayne (Sandy) Denfeld of Two Rivers; sisters: Sharon (Buzzy) Wilson of Two Rivers, Karen LeBotte of Holcome, WI and Judy (Ken) Sokol of Green Bay; brothers and sisters-in-law: Louis (Elaine) Rogers of Wausaukee, Kathy (Jerry) Aulik of Manitowoc, Mike Rogers (special friend, Laura) of Manitowoc, Marilyn (Craig) Miller of Two Rivers, Judy Rogers of DePere, Vicki Rogers of Concord, CA, and Julie Denfeld of Manitowoc; tons of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends also survive.
Glenn was preceded in death by his folks, Robert and Alice Denfeld; his little brother, Dale Denfeld; and three brothers-in-law: Jerry Rogers, Al Rogers, and Chris Holdorf.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3607 45th Street, Two Rivers. Rev. David Arndt will officiate at the service, with burial in Knollwood Memorial Park at a later date.
The family will greet relatives and friends at St. John's Lutheran Church, Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. There will be no Monday evening visitation.
The funeral service will be live streamed at glennd.sjtworivers.org
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers is assisting the Denfeld family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff of Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay for the wonderful care & compassion given to Glenn.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.