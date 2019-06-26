|
|
Glenn W. Shambeau
Two Rivers -
Glenn Walter Shambeau, age 90, lifetime resident of Two Rivers, was called home to his Lord and Savior on Monday, June 24, 2019, surrounded by his wife of 69 years and his children.
Glenn professed his faith throughout his life and passed on his love for our Lord and Savior to his children and grandchildren.
Glenn was born in Two Rivers on February 7, 1929, son of the late Walter and Helma (Wilsmann) Shambeau. He graduated from Two Rivers Washington High School in 1947 and in that same year attended the University of Wisconsin Farm Short Course in Madison. On June 3, 1950, he married Beverly Jane Schnese at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Two Rivers.
Glenn was involved in many activities throughout his life. He served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1956, being honorably discharged with a Specialist First-Class 3 Rank. He and Beverly purchased Eastwin Valley Farm north of Two Rivers in 1959. He received the Outstanding Young Farmer Award in 1962. Glenn served on the Farm Services Agency for 35 years; Wisconsin Land and Water Conservation Committee; was a Herd Technician for Curtiss; and sold Vigortone and DeKalb seed. Glenn was also a rural letter carrier with the U.S. Post Office for 22 years until his retirement. He was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church, serving as president of the church council, serving on the school board, and proudly served on the Board of Control at Manitowoc Lutheran High School. He and his family built the Eastwin Valley Golf Course in 1990, where he enjoyed working and meeting his many new friends. He enjoyed spending time with his family, and attending all of his children and grandchildren's activities. He also enjoyed golfing, fishing, camping, woodworking, birdwatching, winters in Florida, and especially enjoyed playing cards. He was an avid Packer Fan who, Yes, actually DID attend the Ice Bowl!
Survivors include his wife, Beverly Shambeau; his children: Tom and Beth Shambeau of Appleton, and their children, Adam (Kendall) Shambeau, their sons: Oliver and Henry; Stephen Shambeau; Jenny (Josh) Gitter and their daughter, Noelle. Kay and Wayne Abts of Winona, Minnesota, and their children, Brett Abts and special friend, Odessa Knight; Kayla (Ryan) Pundt and their daughter, Cora; Amber (Tyler) Maley and their son due in July; and Timothy Abts and special friend, Nikki Karch. Polly and Dave Albers of Green Bay, and their children, Stephanie (Tom) Krahn and their children, Landon and Ava; Mark (Laura) Albers and their daughters, Evelyn, Nellie and June. Dan and Sandy Shambeau of Two Rivers. Jon Shambeau of Manitowoc and very special friend, Spring Moore of Manitowoc, and his sons, Ebyn and Cayden. Jay and Sandy Shambeau of West Bend and their children, Elliot, Mason, Abby and Lilly. He is further survived by two sisters & a brother-in-law: Helen Kohlmeier of Manitowoc and Ruth (Wally) Guetschow of Waukegan, IL; two sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law: Dolores (Tony) Tolksdorf and Audrey Shambeau, all of Two Rivers; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by an infant son, Mark Allan; his parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, LeRoy and Irene Schnese; two brothers & a sister-in-law: Russell (Catherine) Shambeau, and Allan Shambeau; and a brother-in-law, Paul Kohlmeier.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3607 45th Street, Two Rivers. Rev. David Arndt will officiate at the service, with burial to follow in Forest View Cemetery, Two Rivers. Military graveside rites will be accorded by members of American Legion Post #165 and VFW Post #1248 of Two Rivers.
Friends may call at St. John's Lutheran Church, 3607 45th Street, Two Rivers, from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. Friday evening, June 28, 2019. Visitation will continue at the church on Saturday morning from 9:00 until 10:15 a.m.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Memorials would be appreciated to St. John's Lutheran Church Building Fund.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers is assisting the Shambeau family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from June 26 to June 27, 2019