Glenn Yeazel
Manitowoc - Glenn Otis Yeazel 85 of Peshtigo, recently of Manitowoc, WI died on Friday, February 15, 2019. Glenn was born on August 23, 1934, to Byron & Mabel (Anderson) Yeazel. On February 6, 1960, he married Nancy J. Messenger of Porterfield, WI. After graduating from Peshtigo High School he worked at Badger Paper Mills for 45 years, retiring in 1994.
"Buckwheat" enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and four wheeling near his cabin in Silver Cliff. He enjoyed many hunting trips out West in Wyoming and Colorado. He was involved in Boy Scouts, the Peshtigo and Harmony Sportsman's Clubs and Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, where he served on many committees.
Glenn is survived by his daughter, Toni (fiancée Nancy Ahrens) Pierce and her children: Lauren (Derek) Blanchard their son, Waylon and Jennifer Pierce her son, Sage Otis, all of Manitowoc, WI; one brother, Roy Yeazel of Madison; and a sister-in-law, Marion (Mick) Messenger of Peshtigo; and many nieces & nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nancy; son, Jay Yeazel; son-in-law, Kevin Pierce; and brother, Lyle .
Visitation will be held at Thielen Funeral Home 1403 Newberry Ave Marinette, WI from 3-5pm on Sunday, March 3, 2019, to celebrate both the life of Glenn and Nancy.
A special thank you from the family is extended to the staff of St. Mary's Home, St Francis Unit in Manitowoc, WI for the kind and gentle care they gave Glenn during his brief time there.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Feb. 24, 2019