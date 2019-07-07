|
|
Gloria J. Thompson
Kellnersville - Gloria Thompson, age 74, a resident of Kellnersville, entered eternal life on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 in Kellnersville at the residence of her daughter and son-in-law, Nicole and Bob Gleason.
Gloria was born on May 20, 1945 in West Bend. She was the daughter of the late Ralph and Esther Baltus Bever. Gloria was well known throughout the area with doing tax work with her business Taxes with Gloria. On July 4, 1973 she was married to Oliver Thompson in Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on June 6, 1999. Gloria was a member of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, enjoyed fishing, playing video games on the computer, and loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by four children: Michelle "Shelly" (Bill) Ernst, Two Rivers; Nicole (Bobby) Gleason, Kellnersville; Shane (Rose) Thompson, Clarks Mills; Tanya Smaxwell, Manitowoc; eleven grandchildren, six great grandchildren, one sister: Luann (Hubert) Rebman, Appleton; nieces, nephews, along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Esther Bever, and her husband, Oliver Thompson.
A Life Celebration Social will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 North Water Street, Manitowoc, located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel with burial of the cremated remains to take place at Knollwood Cemetery on Monday morning July 15, 2019.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate memorials in Gloria's name. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefunealhome.com.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from July 7 to July 11, 2019