Gloria M. Rezachek
Two Rivers - Gloria M. Rezachek, age 93, a lifelong Two Rivers resident, died Friday afternoon, December 13, 2019, surrounded by her family at Meadow View Assisted Living, Two Rivers.
Gloria was born on May 9, 1926, in Two Rivers, the daughter of the late Anton and Laura (Bohm) Gates. She attended the Adult Vocational School in Manitowoc. On September 28, 1946, she married Wilbert "Whimpy" Rezachek at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Two Rivers. He preceded her in death on March 15, 2013. Gloria was employed at Mirro Aluminum Co. and also at Carron Net Co. When Gloria was younger, she performed with the Schultz Circus, she enjoyed dancing, traveling and spending time with her children and grandchildren and was a member of the Ladies of St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church.
Survivors include her two sons & daughters-in-law: Steven and Lisbeth "Betsy" Rezachek, and Brian and Faye Rezachek, all of Two Rivers; her daughter & son-in-law: Kathy and Doug Zwank of Middleton; five grandchildren: Michael (Nienke) Zwank, Patrick (Taija) Zwank, Ben (Maddie) Zwank, Shaun (Bree) Rezachek and Ryan Rezachek; eight great grandchildren: Adaiah, Karstaen, Dakota, Madison, Finn, Bodie, Joey and Sami; and a sister-in-law: Lois Schroeder; along with other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband she was also preceded in death by her brother: Glenn (Joyce) Gates and a grandson, Aaron Rezachek.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019, at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, 3201 Mishicot Rd., Two Rivers. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Dave Pleier, with burial in Forest View Cemetery, Two Rivers.
The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church on Monday morning from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. There will be no Sunday evening visitation.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St., Two Rivers, is assisting the Rezachek family with funeral arrangements.
Gloria's family extends a special thank you to her River House family for their friendship while she lived there and to the staffs of Meadow View and Southern Care Hospice for their care, compassion and kindness.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019