Gloria Torrison "Glory" DeBattista


1942 - 2019
Gloria Torrison "Glory" DeBattista Obituary
Gloria "Glory" Torrison DeBattista

Cleveland - Gloria "Glory" Torrison DeBattista, age 77, of Cleveland, Wisconsin, died Saturday, August 31, 2019 at her residence.

She was born on June 11, 1942, in Des Moines, Iowa, daughter of the late Loyd and Violet (Farrow) Rash. She graduated from high school in Des Moines, Iowa and then attended Luther College. Glory was an avid golfer winning the Manitowoc County Women's Amateur several times.

She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law: Leigh (Michael) Torrison Duescher, Branch, Wisconsin; one brother and sister-in-law: James (Sally) Rash, Portland, OR; father of her daughter: John Torrison, Appleton, other relatives also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Dennis DeBattista.

According to Glory's wishes cremation will take place with no services to follow. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Western Golf Association Evans Scholarship Foundation (wgaesf.org). The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Sept. 8, 2019
