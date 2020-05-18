|
Gordon C. Raquet
Kiel - Gordon C. Raquet, age 86, formerly of Kiel, died peacefully on Saturday morning, May 16, 2020, at Rocky Knoll Health Care Center, Plymouth.
Gordon was born on September 28, 1933, to the late Athniel "Pat" and Elsie (Feile) Raquet at the family farm in the town of Schleswig. He attended Rockville Grade School and graduated with the class of 1951 of Kiel High School. Gordon continued his education at UW-Platteville getting his Bachelor's Degree in Agriculture. On December 26, 1953, he married Rosemary Miller at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Kiel. Rosemary preceded him in death on February 27, 2016.
Together with his father and wife he farmed the family homestead for many years, later his sons joined him on the farm, as well as his grandson. During college he supported himself by working at August Ehnert & Sons. Gordon was also a very devoted bus driver for Daun Services for more than 30 years, retiring in 2017. He was seen many winters plowing snow for the town of Schleswig.
Gordon was very involved in the community. He was a member of the Kiel Municipal Band, Kelly Kramer Scholarship Committee, and 4-H Leader, as he supported his mother with one of the very first 4-H groups in the area. For many years he was active on the Manitowoc County Leaders Association, Camp Tapawingo Board Member, Kiel and Wisconsin FFA Alumni Association as well as building model John Deere tractors for FFA alumni. Gordon enjoyed his time with the Kiel Rec. baseball and softball leagues and for the Kiel A's.
He is survived by two children: Dave (Ann) Raquet, Ft. Myers, FL, and Mary Liermann, Valders and her sons: Brad and Peter Liermann; daughters-in-law: Lynnette Raquet, Kiel and her children: Adam (Kayla), their son: Knox Michael, and Kelly Raquet; Julie Raquet, New Holstein and her daughters: Jamie and Cassie Raquet. He is further survived by many friends.
Gordon was also preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary, three sons: John, Paul and Mike; son-in-law: Jim Liermann; a sister: Glorian (Ray) Lechler, brother-in-law: Charles (Sonny) Jr. Miller.
A Graveside Service for Gordon will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at 11:00AM at Schleswig Cemetery, Rockville. All recommendations for distancing will be followed at the cemetery.
The family would like to thank Rocky Knoll Health Care Center, Harvest Home as well as Compassus Hospice for the care and compassion shown to Gordon and his family.
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home, Kiel, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.meiselwitzfh.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 18 to May 19, 2020