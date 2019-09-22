|
|
Gordon F. Kopetsky
Manitowoc - Gordon F. Kopetsky, age 91, a Manitowoc resident, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 at River's Bend Health and Rehabilitation Center, Manitowoc.
Gordon was born on February 29, 1928 in Two Rivers, WI, son of the late Michael and Anna (Zimmerhokel) Kopetsky. He was a graduate of Two Rivers Washington High School with the class of 1946. He served with the United States Army during the Korean War. On May 13, 1950 he married the former Harriet Hall at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Manitowoc. Gordon worked in the marketing department for the Newell Corporation for many years. He was also on the Manitowoc City Council for 20 years. As a member of the council, Gordon was instrumental in developing the relationship between Manitowoc and Kamogawa, our sister city in Japan. Over the years, Gordon and Harriet developed a friendship with the Suzuki family and Takeshi became like a son to them. Gordon enjoyed model trains, golfing, gardening and cooking, especially making his famous kolaches and other German and Czech dishes. He was handy and artistic, being skilled at woodworking and fixing things. Above all, Gordon was a family man who was always there to support his children and grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife: Harriet Kopetsky, Manitowoc; and their children: Mark and Jenny Kopetsky, Fox Point, WI, Lee and Connie Kopetsky, Fort Atkinson, WI, Lynn Zimney (Jon Newberg), Manitowoc and Scott and Jody Kopetsky, Pewaukee, WI; six grandchildren: John (Kyra), Claire, Neil, Jill, Grace and Gwen; two sisters-in-law: Sister Sue Ann Hall, Holy Family Convent, and Marge Hall, Manitowoc. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers and sisters-in-law: Eugene (Irene) Kopetsky and Lawrence (Lucille) Kopetsky; and one brother-in-law: Robert Hall.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand (1416 Grand Ave), Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Doug LeCaptain with burial of Gordon's cremated remains to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Manitowoc. Military rites will be accorded by the American Legion - Drews Blesser Post #88.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand (1416 Grand Ave), Manitowoc, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Holy Family Hospice, especially Bethany, Brenda, Jane, and Debbie; as well as the staff of Rivers Bend Health and Rehabilitation Center and Dr. Michael Hoffman for the care and compassion they have shown to Gordon and his family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Sept. 22, 2019