Gordon J. Kohlbeck
Cato - Gordon J. Kohlbeck, age 89, of Cato, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at his residence.
Gordon was born on April 17, 1930 in the town of Franklin, son of the late George and Rosa (Lensmire) Kohlbeck, Sr. He graduated with the class of 1948 from Reedsville High School. On May 25, 1955 he married the former Verna Mae Vetting at St Mary's Catholic Church, Manitowoc. She preceded him on death on September 24, 2009. Gordon worked the family farm and also Mirro Aluminum Company for 25 years, retiring in 1973. He was a member of Holy Family Parish in Brillion. He enjoyed collecting coins, toy tractors, antique tractors, carpentry and gardening.
Survivors include two daughters and one son-in-law: Susan M. Mertz Goeke, Manitowoc, Marge (Jim) Mayer, Whitelaw; three grandchildren: Jeremey Aschenbrenner, Whitelaw, Ryan (Joanna) Mertz, De Pere, Jason (Shannon) Mertz, Cedarburg; three step-grandchildren: Carrie (Scott) Swendrowski, Jim (Rachel) Mayer and Jacob (Liz) Mayer; seven great-grandchildren: Cassie and Tyler Aschenbrenner, Elleah, Bennette and Zolana Mertz, Carter and Breckin Swendrowski; two brothers and one sister-in-law: Cyril Kohlbeck, Green Bay, Herbert (Marie) Kohlbeck, Whitelaw; one sister and brother-in-law: Monica (Bill) Geigel, Manitowoc; one sister-in-law: Dorothy Kohlbeck, Manitowoc; one special friend: Kathy, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents: George and Rosa Kohlbeck, Sr.; his wife: Verna Mae Kohlbeck; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Arthur and Frieda Vetting; five brothers and four sisters-in-law: Infant Roger Kohlbeck, Emanuel (Grace) Kohlbeck, George Kohlbeck, Jr., Ken (Marie) Kohlbeck, Abdon (Gertrude) Kohlbeck, Carole Kohlbeck; one son-in-law: Robert Mertz; three brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Vincent Scheuer, Edward (Joan) Vetting, Arlene (Roland) Bierman, Mary Vetting.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Holy Family Parish, 1100 West Ryan Street, Brillion. The Rev. Tom Pomeroy will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial with entombment to follow at Calvary Mausoleum. Relatives and friends may call today at the Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home, 818 State Street, Manitowoc from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a parish prayer service at 6:30 p.m. led by Greg VanThiel. Visitation will continue on Thursday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc assisted the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com
The family would like to offer a special thank you to the nurses and staff of HFM Hospice and HomeCare for all the loving compassionate care given to Gordon.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020