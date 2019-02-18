|
Gordon "Gordy" Kudick
Mishicot - Gordon "Gordy" Kudick, age 81, of 18108 Horse Rd. Mishicot entered into eternal rest Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the Aurora St. Luke's Hospital in Milwaukee. Gordy was born March 25, 1937 in Kewaunee Co. to the late Gustav and Irene Habeck Kudick. He was a 1955 graduate of the Mishicot High School. Gordy served his country in the United States Army. On September 3, 1960 he married the former Judy Guex. Gordy owned and operated Mishicot Auto Sales and Service. He enjoyed fishing with his grandson Tyler, watching his grandson Travis play football, and watching his grandson Kyle racing. He also enjoyed spending time at their cottage at Twin Bridge. He was a member of St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mishicot, and the Mishicot VFW Kempen-Staudinger-Terens Post #7753.
Gordy is survived by his loving wife: Judy, one son and two daughters-in-law: Mike and Angie Kudick, of Crivitz, Therese Kudick, of rural Two Rivers, three grandchildren: Kyle Kudick and his special friend: Brittany, Travis Kudick and his special friend: Chloe, and Tyler Kudick, one brother Karl (Jeanette)Kudick, of FL, four sisters: Melva Fager, Marion Raduenz, Garnet (Marvin) Dahlke, all of Luxemburg, Caroline Everson, of Two Rivers. He is further survived by his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Ginny Finnel, Mary Ann (Wayne) Mueller, Jim (Marsha) Guex, Rita Finnel, all of Mishicot, Julia Kudick, of Denmark, and by many nieces and nephews and many special employees and friends. In addition to his parents, Gordy was also preceded in death by one son: Steve Kudick, two brothers: Verand and Melvin (Betty) Kudick, two brothers-in-law: Tom Guex and John Finnel and by his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Milton and Mary Guex.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mishicot with the Reverend Joel Stuebs officiating with burial to follow in the St. James Catholic Church Cemetery in Cooperstown. Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home in Mishicot. Visitation will continue after 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the church, until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Military rites will be accorded by the Mishicot VFW Kempen-Staudinger-Terens Post #7753.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Feb. 18, 2019