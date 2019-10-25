|
Gordon Wittmus
Chilton - Gordon W. "Gordy" Wittmus, age 83, of Chilton, died on October 24, 2019, at Libby's House in Chilton. He was born September 4, 1936, in Rockland, WI, son of the late Gordan and Virginia Wittmus. On June 15, 1968, he married Beverly "Bev" Hoffmann in Manitowoc, and together they had three children.
Gordy was an outdoorsman who liked hunting and fishing, and was a member of the Quinney Fishing Club and the Winnebago East Shore Conservation Club. The only thing that could get him in the house during hunting season was Packer games. He was a loving husband and father, even extending his kindness to four AFS students who lived with Bev and Gordy for a year each.
Gordon is survived by his wife, Bev; his children: Robyn (Mark) Lochner, Rory (Mike) Martin, and Wade (Nicole) Wittmus; grandchildren: Kaleigh Martin, Makenna Martin, Kennadi Martin, Hunter Lochner, Braden Lochner, Kaleb Lochner, Grace Wittmus, and Aiden Wittmus; sister: Veronica Dehne; brothers: Werner (Nanette) Wittmus, Wayne Wittmus, Dale (Kathy) Wittmus, and Leroy (Karen) Wittmus; a sister-in-law: Janice Zipperer; and a brother-in-law: Jim (Bonnie) Hoffmann.
Gordon was preceded in death by his parents, Gordan and Virginia; sisters: Ordella (Robert) Pekarske and Henrietta Yaeger; a brother: Al Wittmus; and brothers-in-law: Harry Dehne, Robert Pekarske, and William Zipperer.
A funeral service is set for 5:30pm on Tuesday, October 29, at the Wieting Family Funeral Home (411 W. Main St.) in Chilton. Friends may call at the funeral home from 3:30pm until 5:15pm on the day of the service. Burial will take place at 9:00am on Wednesday, October 30, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Cemetery in Kloten. Online condolences
wietingfuneralhome.com
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Libby's House and Heartland Hospice for the compassionate care they gave Gordy.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019