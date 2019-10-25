Services
Wieting Family Funeral Home-Chilton
411 West Main Street
Chilton, WI 53014
920-849-4941
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Wittmus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Wittmus

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gordon Wittmus Obituary
Gordon Wittmus

Chilton - Gordon W. "Gordy" Wittmus, age 83, of Chilton, died on October 24, 2019, at Libby's House in Chilton. He was born September 4, 1936, in Rockland, WI, son of the late Gordan and Virginia Wittmus. On June 15, 1968, he married Beverly "Bev" Hoffmann in Manitowoc, and together they had three children.

Gordy was an outdoorsman who liked hunting and fishing, and was a member of the Quinney Fishing Club and the Winnebago East Shore Conservation Club. The only thing that could get him in the house during hunting season was Packer games. He was a loving husband and father, even extending his kindness to four AFS students who lived with Bev and Gordy for a year each.

Gordon is survived by his wife, Bev; his children: Robyn (Mark) Lochner, Rory (Mike) Martin, and Wade (Nicole) Wittmus; grandchildren: Kaleigh Martin, Makenna Martin, Kennadi Martin, Hunter Lochner, Braden Lochner, Kaleb Lochner, Grace Wittmus, and Aiden Wittmus; sister: Veronica Dehne; brothers: Werner (Nanette) Wittmus, Wayne Wittmus, Dale (Kathy) Wittmus, and Leroy (Karen) Wittmus; a sister-in-law: Janice Zipperer; and a brother-in-law: Jim (Bonnie) Hoffmann.

Gordon was preceded in death by his parents, Gordan and Virginia; sisters: Ordella (Robert) Pekarske and Henrietta Yaeger; a brother: Al Wittmus; and brothers-in-law: Harry Dehne, Robert Pekarske, and William Zipperer.

A funeral service is set for 5:30pm on Tuesday, October 29, at the Wieting Family Funeral Home (411 W. Main St.) in Chilton. Friends may call at the funeral home from 3:30pm until 5:15pm on the day of the service. Burial will take place at 9:00am on Wednesday, October 30, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Cemetery in Kloten. Online condolences

wietingfuneralhome.com

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Libby's House and Heartland Hospice for the compassionate care they gave Gordy.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gordon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now