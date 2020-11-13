Grace E. Jaeger



Cleveland - Grace E. Jaeger, 84, Village of Cleveland resident, was called to her heavenly home on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Grace was born July 5, 1936, to the late Laverel and Norma Vogel. She was a lifetime member of St. John and St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church where she was baptized, confirmed, and married. She graduated from Central High School in Sheboygan in 1954. She married the love of her life and brother's best friend, Howard Jaeger on August 21, 1954. Grace and Howard operated Elmhome Dairy until 1974. During this time, Grace also worked for Hoffman's Flowerland where she retired after almost 40 years. Grace and Howard went on many snowmobiling trips and enjoyed long weekends exploring sites around Wisconsin along with several trips around the country. Grace enjoyed playing cards and still was active in her card club of 62 years.



Grace was a talented florist who enjoyed making floral arrangements for parties, weddings, and church. She also had a passion for painting, having made many beautiful pieces for friends. Nothing was ever too much to ask of Grace. She enjoyed doing things for others including providing meals to anyone in need; babysitting for great grandsons and neighborhood children; and visiting, calling, or writing friends when they needed moral support. Grace was a member of the church's Ladies Aid and Lutheran Womens Missionary Society, the Cleveland Snowhawks, along with the local homemakers group and many other groups and committees. Grace's greatest gift, she said, was being able to take care of her three great grandsons.



Grace is survived by her son, Larry, and wife, Darlene, and granddaughter, Christy, and husband Lee, and three great grandsons, Sawyer, Oliver, and Cooper. Her sister-in-law, Mary Ann Vogel, and seven nieces and nephews also survive her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard, her precious granddaughter, Kathy Jaeger, parents Laverel and Norma Jaeger, in-laws Clarence and Norma Jaeger, brothers Lloyd Vogel and Wayne Vogel, and sister-in-law Dorothy Vogel.



Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at St. John and St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church in Cleveland. Pastor Steven Wall will officiate with burial at St. John's Graveyard in the Town of Centerville. Due to current health mandates, there will be no visitation. However, family and friends are welcome to attend the funeral service. A memorial fund has been established in Grace's name. The Stoltenberg Funeral Chapel of Cleveland is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.



The family wishes to send a special thank you to Home Instead and St. Nicholas Hospice for their dedicated and loving support during Grace's final days. By their actions, Grace was able to stay at home and spend time with her family and friends.









