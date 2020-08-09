Grace M. Rolland
Manitowoc - Grace M. Rolland, age 96, of Manitowoc, passed away on Saturday evening, August 1, 2020, at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc.
Grace was born on May 31, 1924, in New Denmark, daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Kozlovsky) Mazna. She was a graduate of Denmark High School with the Class of 1942, and she also completed one year at Manitowoc Business College. On June 21, 1947, she married Howard Rolland at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in New Denmark. He preceded her in death on January 11, 2003.
Grace worked part time as a secretary at the Manitowoc County Courthouse from 1978 until she retired in 1990. She enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, baking, playing cards, and listening to and watching Brewers and Packers games. Grace was an active member of St. Paul Catholic Church and the Daughters of Isabella. She also volunteered for many years with the parish women serving funeral lunches.
Survivors include two sons: Jeffrey (Vicki) Rolland, Neptune Beach, Fla., Thomas (Erika) Rolland, St. Louis, Mo.; two daughters: Sue (Chuck) Curtis, Monona, Wis., Carol Rolland, Denver, Colo.; three grandchildren: Meaghan Rolland (Barrett) Bowling, Steve (Natalie) Curtis, Mike (Angie) Curtis; five great-grandchildren: Claire, Alden, Graham and Merritt Bowling and Noah Curtis; and one sister-in-law: Phyllis (Earl) Kubale, Appleton, Wis. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was also preceded in death by one brother: Adolph (Lillian) Mazna; one sister: Violet (Lester) Hynek; two brothers-in-law: Richard (Lillian) Rolland, Robert (Jane) Rolland; and one sister-in-law: Arlene (Norbert) Reedy.
Grace will be entombed at Calvary Mausoleum, Manitowoc. Due to the current pandemic, no services will be held at this time. A celebration of Grace's life will take place at a later date.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be appreciated in Grace's name to ….
• Holy Family Memorial Hospice (https://www.hfmhealth.org/donate/
)
• Felician Village giving opportunities (http://www.felicianvillage.org/donate.html
)
• Heritage Garden at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center (https://www.hfmhealth.org/heritagegarden/
)
Grace's family members wish to express their gratitude to the staff at the Villa of the Felician Village, Holy Family Memorial Medical Center and Holy Family Memorial Hospice. Special thanks to the Villa aides Shaunda, Dawn and Amber who lovingly cared for and spoiled Mom.