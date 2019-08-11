|
Sister Gratia Hosfeld
Manitowoc - Sister Gratia Hosfeld, age 90, a member of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, died Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc.
The former Virginia Hosfeld was born February 13, 1929 in Fredericksburg, Ohio, daughter of the late Cletus and Dora (Stutz) Hosfeld. She entered the convent in 1949 and professed her vows in 1952. Sister Gratia performed a variety of food service-related tasks at Holy Family Hospital, Manitowoc; Sacred Heart Seminary, Oneida; Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc; Ozanam Home, New Berlin; and San Damiano, Slinger, all in Wisconsin. She spent a few years caring for her mother. Sister Gratia also helped in various areas of service for St. Francis Convent, Manitowoc. She had been a resident of St. Rita Health Center, Manitowoc, since 2010.
Survivors include the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity; one sister-in-law: Lottie Hosfeld; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Cletus and Dora (Stutz) Hosfeld; two brothers: Joseph (Nancy) Hosfeld and Deacon Bernard Hosfeld; and two sisters: Theresa (Ron) McCarthy and Donna (Vincent) Casper.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Holy Family Convent Chapel, Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Placid Stroik, O.F.M. with burial at Holy Family Convent Cemetery, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m. at Holy Family Convent Chapel. The visitation will continue Friday morning, from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to support retired Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, in care of FSCC Retirement Fund, Holy Family Convent, 2409 S. Alverno Rd., Manitowoc, Wisconsin 54220.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019