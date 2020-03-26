|
|
Greg W. Specht
Manitowoc - Greg W. Specht, age 60, a Manitowoc resident, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at St. Luke's Medical Center, Milwaukee.
Greg was born on November 19, 1959 in Manitowoc, son of Walter and Donna (Landt) Specht. He was a graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School with the class of 1978. On May 13, 1989 he married the former Amy Kochan at Holy Innocents Catholic Church, Manitowoc. Greg worked for Reinnie's Standard as a mechanic and later for Parker Hannifin, Lakeshore Respiratory and Manitowoc Ice. He was very involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters and enjoyed spending time with his "little" Jacob. Greg loved to hunt with his dad and brother and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He also volunteered with the AMVETS doing fundraising and handing out flags. Greg was truly a jack of all trades and loved to tinker on many projects.
Survivors include his wife: Amy Specht; two sons: Zach Specht and Ryan Specht, all of Manitowoc; his parents: Walter and Donna Specht, Manitowoc; two brothers: Jeff (Germaine) Specht, Manitowoc, Rick Specht, Manitowoc; two sisters: Judy (Terry) Sleger, Manitowoc, Nancy (Monte) Miller, Manitowoc; his mother-in-law: Julie Kochan, Manitowoc; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Laurie Kochan, West Allis, Sharon (Mike) Dawn, North Carolina, Paula (Mark) Radl, Manitowoc, Dan (Mary) Kochan, Georgia; nieces and nephews: Jake (Emily) Sleger and their children: Colin and Jackson, Erin (Dave) Rocklewitz and their son Evan, Amy Specht (fiancé Jake Merten), Amanda Radl, Katie (Dylan) Temme and their daughter: Harper; along with numerous others. Other relatives and many very close friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law: Louie Kochan.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and due to precautions put in place by health officials, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staffs of the Vince Lombardi Cancer Care Center, Manitowoc, and the kidney care team at St. Luke's Medical Center of Milwaukee. Also a big thank you to everyone who sent their thoughts and prayers to Greg and his family.
Greg was a loving Husband, Father and loved his Family and Friends Very much. He fought very hard for many years and never gave up. Our hearts are broken, and he will be missed so much by everyone. Rest in peace Greg, we love you!
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020