Gregory Charles "Greg" Hoefner
Gregory Charles "Greg" Hoefner

Venice, FL - Gregory Charles "Greg" Hoefner, 58, of Venice FL died unexpectedly August 4th of a heart attack. He was born on September 16, 1961 in Manitowoc WI, son of Betty (Chermak) Hoefner and the late Merlyn N. Hoefner. Greg graduated from Roncalli High School in Manitowoc WI and earned a Bachelor Degree in Business Administration from St Thomas University in MN.

Greg was preceded in death by his father; Merlyn N. Hoefner, grandparents Carl and Leona Hoefner and Emil and Regina Chermak.

Survivors include his mother Betty J. Hoefner of Manitowoc.

Sisters, Judy Culligan and family, Matt Culligan and Stacey, Chris Culligan and Mary, Kate Barca and Andrew; Margaret Miller, John and family, Chris Miller, Mackenzie Miller, Charles Miller; Liz Becker, Bill and family, Lauren Herbeck and Mike, Michael Becker; Brother, Chuck Hoefner, Carol and family, Molly Smith and Nathaniel, Maggie Streu and Ryan, Rachel Hoefner. Greg is also survived by many much loved great nephews and nieces, aunts, cousins and friends.

Greg was formally employed at Cher-Make Sausage Co. in Manitowoc, WI,

Coca-Cola Distributing and Viking Client Services in MN and most recently self employed in sales in Venice Fl.

His love for Wisconsin sports teams was evident to anyone who knew Greg. He loved the Packers, Badgers, Bucks and Brewers and always knew the last score and the date of the next game. He excelled at the game of pool and especially loved the community and friends that the game brought into his life. He enjoyed a good game of golf, his early morning walks, a good story and making people laugh. He loved his family.

Greg will be greatly missed and remembered for his smile, big heart, optimism and the support he was always ready and willing to give friends and family in need.

Cremation has taken place.

A mass in memory of Greg's life will be celebrated by his immediate family with entombment of his remains at Calvary Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Roncalli High School and the American Heart Association in Greg's name.

He bade no one a last farewell,

He said good-bye to none;

The heavenly gates were opened wide,

A loving voice said, "Come".

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.

Pfeffer Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.






Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-684-4642
