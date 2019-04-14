|
|
Gregory John Taddy
Maple Grove - Gregory John Taddy, 69, a resident of Maple Grove Wisconsin, unexpectedly passed away from natural causes on Friday, April 12, 2019.
Greg was born September 6, 1949 in Manitowoc, WI, son of Leonard and Alice (Lorrigan) Taddy. He was raised in Maple Grove, attending Saint Patrick's Catholic grade school. He graduated in 1967 from Saint Gregory's Catholic High School in Saint Nazianz. Greg honored his country's call to service by serving in the United States Army. Like so many others of his era, he honorably served in Vietnam where he created lifelong relationships. Greg returned home upon his honorable discharge, eventually meeting his wife, Diane Marie (Kabat) of Reedsville in 1971 later to be wed at St. Mary's Catholic Church on June 22, 1973. Greg and Diane proudly made their home in Maple Grove, raising three boys within the shadows of St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Greg willingly and lovingly opened his home to many of the boys' friends, welcoming them as family. Over the years, you could find Greg volunteering at the church and also at the Reedsville Sportsmen's Club; often making chicken booyah to raise funds for both organizations. Additionally, he cultivated lifelong friendships and camaraderie during Wisconsin's deer season, creating the "Boar's Nest" deer camp, a legacy that lives on today. Later in life, Greg discovered a passion watching and helping his brother, Rick, compete in horse pulling competitions across Wisconsin. Greg was very proud as he served as ready mix driver for over 40 years for various companies. Lastly, Greg belonged to AMVET Post 1032 of Reedsville.
Greg is survived by his loving and dedicated wife, Diane; three sons and daughters-in-law: Steve and Tara Taddy, Casey and Becky Taddy, Michael and Stephanie Taddy; all residing in Reedsville; eleven grandchildren: Kaitlin, Ryan, Garrett (Steve & Tara), Morgan, Carson, Brooklin, Harper (Casey & Becky), Hailey, Hunter, William, and Evelyn (Michael & Stephanie). Greg is further survived by his older siblings: Lynn (Doug) Williams, Karen (Arden) Voigt, Rick (Darla) Taddy, and Wayne Taddy (Steve Willer). He was preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Alice Taddy.
Funeral services will be held at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1100 West Ryan St., Brillion. Rev. Tom Pomeroy will officiate at the Mass of Christian Burial, with military graveside honors to immediately follow at the church by members of the Reedsville AMVETS Post #1032. Burial will be held at a later date.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Holy Family Catholic Church, Wednesday from 2:00 p.m. until 4:45 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers is assisting the Taddy family with funeral arrangements.
The Taddy family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the members of the Reedsville First Responders and Valders EMS for their life-saving efforts and compassion extended. Special thanks also to the staff at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay for their kindness and wonderful care.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Apr. 14, 2019