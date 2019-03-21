|
|
Gregory R. Gillen
Two Rivers - Gregory Robert Gillen, age 66, of Two Rivers, died unexpectedly in his sleep of natural causes on Friday, March 15, 2019 at his residence.
It is impossible to capture a person's character and to convey what Greg truly means to us.
He was known for his sense of humor and for being a practical joker. Anyone who had known him had surely been fooled a time or two by one of his practical jokes. It was a rare occasion to pull a fast one on him.
Greg was a fervent supporter of Notre Dame football. During the season, you could find him sitting in "his chair" cheering them on. He enjoyed golf and was very proud to achieve a hole-in-one.
Greg was kind, humble, and helpful. He enjoyed volunteering and giving his time to others who needed help, no matter how big or small the favor was.
He is deeply missed by his wife, Deb; his three children: Kristin Gillen (Portage, MI), Kari (Eric) Richter (Gilbert, AZ), and Kyle (Kirsten) Gillen (Eden Prairie, MN), as well as his four grandchildren, whom he adored: Eli and Kinsley Richter and Audrey and Ainsley Gillen. He is further survived by his siblings: Judy Gillen, and Donald (Denise) Gillen, all of Hudson, WI; David (Charlotte) Gillen of Osceola, WI; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Marilyn and John Rehberg; and one of his best friends, his dog, Nikki, who was Greg's close companion. His parents, Charles "Bud" and Marian (Meath) Gillen, preceded him in death.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers. Deacon Paul Gleichner will officiate at the service. Cremation has taken place.
The family will greet friends and relatives at Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. Saturday evening.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
The Gillen family would like to thank Marjean King, close family friend, for her thoughtfulness and kindness toward our family during this most difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, please consider volunteering your time to someone in need. Greg very selflessly, generously, and quietly helped many people throughout his life and took great pleasure in simply being a "helper" where and when he could. He was a truly kind, empathic, and giving person and we ask that, in his memory, others please pass the kindness he embodied along to others. "No act of kindness is too small."
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Mar. 21, 2019