Gregory W. Tuschl
Gregory W. Tuschl

Reedsville - Gregory W. Tuschl, age 64, a Reedsville resident, passed away Monday morning, August 31, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born July 17, 1956 in Manitowoc, son of Annette R. (Bertsche) Tuschl and the late Jerome Tuschl. Greg attended St. Mary's Catholic Grade School, Clarks Mills, and then Valders High School where he competed at the state level in men's wrestling and graduated with the class of 1974. On July 28, 1979 he married Ruby Kay Moffatt at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Clarks Mills. While in High School, Greg got into farming and worked as a hired hand for Earl Hildebrand. He then raised his own cattle as well as 13 milking cows. Greg was employed with Kimberly Clark for over 35 years. He enjoyed bicycling, cutting hay, gardening, working on mechanical things, ice hockey, snowmobiling, fishing, boating, and days at Bay Beach. Above all, Greg was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who would do anything for his family. His grandchildren adored their grandpa, and he will be greatly missed by his whole family.

Survivors include his wife: Ruby Kay Tuschl; four children: Amber (David) Tisler, Ian Tuschl, Cassondra (Adam) Mallow, and Jade Rose Tuschl; nine grandchildren: Dominic Tisler, Dawson Tisler, Ashton Tisler, Davina Tisler, Keaston Kozlowski, Noah Bratz, Lily Bratz, Cade Mallow, Fynn Mallow; his mother: Annette R. Tuschl; four brothers and three sisters-in-law: Jeffrey (Beverly) Tuschl, Michael (Annette) Tuschl, Joseph (Corinne) Tuschl, and Christopher Tuschl (girlfriend Kris Kovacic); three sisters and three brothers-in-law: Kim (John) Tebo, Judith (Tom) Zipperer, and Diane (Scott) Peplinski; two aunts: Alice Waldo and Pat Ahl; one sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Lynette (Jeffrey) Diedrich; and one brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Harvey (Ellen) Moffatt Jr. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his father: Jerome Tuschl; mother-in-law and father-in-law: Harvey and Evelyn Moffatt Sr., brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Leon and Lillian Moffatt; his maternal grandparents: Theckla and Jack Bertsche; and his paternal grandparents: Frank and Ida Tuschl. He was also preceded in death by aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Clarks Mills. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Richard Klingeisen.

The family will greet relatives and friends from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Clarks Mills.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com

The Christianson and Deja Funeral Home, Valders, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staffs of Holy Family Memorial Hospice, UW Health University Hospital Neurology ICU, and the Valders Ambulance for the care and compassion they have shown to Greg and his family.






Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Christianson & Deja Funeral Home
202 W. Liberty Street
Valders, WI 54245
920-775-4433
