Gretchen L. Tompson
Manitowoc - MANITOWOC - Gretchen L. Tompson, 57, died peacefully on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.
Gretchen was born February 21, 1962, to Herman and the late Marilou (Smith) Freymiller in Eagle River, WI. The family moved to Madison, WI, in 1968, where Gretchen completed her education, including graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in Journalism. On June 3, 1989, Gretchen married Richard Tompson. They moved to Manitowoc in 1996.
After more than 20 years in media and media sales, Gretchen returned to school to pursue her certification in Elementary Education. In 2003, Gretchen earned her Elementary Education License and realized her dream of being a teacher. She substitute taught in Manitowoc before teaching for a year both in Two Rivers and Cascade, Wisconsin. She finally found her "home" at New Holstein Elementary School in New Holstein, WI, where she taught for another 12 years before retiring in 2018.
Gretchen is survived by her husband, Rich, three children: Ian (Emmy Novak), Katie, and Rachel (Nate Snyder) Tompson; her father, Herman; two brothers and two sisters: Mitchell (Gina Adel) and Kevin (Irene) Freymiller, Sara (Ken) Siedenburg and their daughters Madeline and Rebecca, and Jennifer (Derrick) Blair; two brothers-in-law and three sisters-in-law: Bill Tompson and his daughter Julie (John Littleton) and her children Brady and Jordan, Jim Tompson, Jane Lyon and her daughter, Melissa, Susan Perrino, and Jill (Mark) Zich; as well as many other relatives and dear friends. Gretchen was preceded in death by her mother, Marilou, and her father- and mother-in-law, Harry and Leah (Kinzel) Tompson.
In accordance with Gretchen's wishes, there will not be a funeral service. Instead, a commemoration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Foundation for Madison (WI) Public Schools - LaFollette Class of 1980 Scholarship Fund, the New Holstein Elementary School Library, or a .
