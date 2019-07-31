|
Gwendola M. Simonar
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Gwendola M. Simonar, age 96, of Two Rivers passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Hamilton Care Center, Two Rivers
Gwen was born March 20, 1923 in Sturgeon Bay, daughter of the late Herman & Minnie (Jonas) Tess. She was baptized on May 13, 1923 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Sturgeon Bay. Gwen graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School on June 3, 1941. After high school she attended and graduated from Hollywood Beauty School, Appleton in 1942. On June 3, 1944 she was united in marriage to Kenneth Simonar of Carlsville, WI at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Sturgeon Bay by Rev. Theodore Baganz.
Gwen worked in Sturgeon Bay as a beautician for Eurena Beauty Shop for 12 years. In 1960 she and her family moved to Two Rivers and she then was employed at Paragon Electric for 7 years. She then babysat for her grandson. Gwen was a long time member of St. John's Ev. Lutheran church in Two Rivers, belonged to the Two Rivers Senior Center, going on many of their one day trips. She was a avid dartball player, starting with St. John's Lutheran dartball league and later joining the city league and also the Senior Center league. Gwen was an avid Packer fan, loved to crochet & sew and do crafts. She also loved to spent time with her family, especially with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include one son & daughter-in-law: Paul & Paulette Simonar, Two Rivers; two daughters and sons-in-law: Sandra & Ronald Pacey, Grafton; Cheryl & Wayne Engleman, Two Rivers; nine grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild as well as other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Kenneth, one grandson David Kelly, one sister Linda Robillard, four brothers Elden, Wallace, Willard & Kenneth, five sisters-in-law and five brothers-in-law.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, Two Rivers. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Stephen Kruschel with burial to take place at Bayside Cemetery, Sturgeon Bay at a later time.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until 10;45 a.m. at the church.
Memorials in Gwen's name may be given to St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, Manitowoc Lutheran High School or .
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers is assisting the Simonar family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to extend a special Thank You to the staff of Hamilton Care Center, Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice caregivers and Rev. Stephen Kruschel for all of their care and comfort during Mom's days of need.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019