Gwendolyn M. Brull
Manitowoc - Gwendolyn M. Brull, age 83, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Sunday morning, January 5, 2020 at the Aurora Medical Center in Two Rivers.
Gwen was born on August 11, 1936 in Manitowoc. She was the daughter of the late Edward and Ann Stein Junk. Gwen attended Lincoln High School and graduated with the class of 1954. She was employed at Manitowoc Cranes as an executive secretary until the time of her retirement. Gwen was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. She enjoyed reading, doing crafts, putting together puzzles, playing Scrabble and checkers. She dearly loved her children and they were her number one priority.
She is survived by five children: Debi Erickson, Manitowoc; Terri (Rich) Quistorf, Manitowoc; Chuck Brull, Manitowoc; Jeff Brull, West Palm Beach, FL; Tony Brull and his fiance' Pat Dunn, Manitowish Waters; eight grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, two sisters: Lorraine Wretney, Manitowoc; Lois (Roger) Prucha, Racine; many nieces, nephews, along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Edward and Ann Junk; one son: Richard Brull; one grandson: Logan Brull; and daughter-in-law: Mary Jane Brull.
Funeral services will be held 5 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Waldo, 1121 North 14th Street, Manitowoc. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Bill Evans. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery on Thursday morning. Relatives and friends may call at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Waldo on Wednesday from 3 p.m. until the time of services at 5 p.m. Following the funeral service there will be a dinner held at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 North Water Street, located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020