|
|
Harlan C. Herrmann, Sr.
Two Rivers - Harlan C. Herrmann, Sr., age 86, resident of Two Rivers, died unexpectedly early Saturday morning, December 21, 2019 at the Aurora Medical Center, Two Rivers.
Harlan was born in Whitelaw on May 27, 1933 to Victor F. and Tillie C. (Pelishek) Herrmann. He attended St. Joseph's Catholic Grade School in Kellnersville and graduated from Manitowoc Lincoln High School with the class of 1951. His father,Victor, was a local cheese-maker and at the age of 12, Harlan made his first vat of cheese which was entered and won 2nd place at that years County Fair. At the age of 16, he was the youngest licensed cheese-maker in the State of Wisconsin. Harlan continued to work for his father's cheese factory until serving 3 years with the U.S. Army. While serving with the military, he enjoyed extensive travel throughout Europe. Upon his return home, he attended Marquette School of Business in Milwaukee, then met the love of his life, Angeline G. Janz. They were united in marriage on October 25, 1958 at Immaculate Conception Church in West DePere. The couple enjoyed 39 1/2 years of marriage; raised eight loving children; and enjoyed years of traveling and dancing together before Angie preceded him in death on April 25th, 1998.
Harlan worked as store manager of several stores which included: W.T. Grants, Roundy's, and Kresge's; he owned & operated the Squirrel Cage Tavern in Kellnersville while also working at Mirro Aluminum for many years; he then worked for Lewis Distributing of Cleveland, WI; and most recently owned & operated Quality Beverage Equipment Co. until the present time. Harlan will be remembered as a great storyteller who loved to tell jokes; who enjoyed food & showing hospitality; and always there to help others in need. He enjoyed playing cards (cribbage), bowling, dancing, his flowers & gardening; baseball, cars, and his Sunday drives. He loved spending time with family and his many friends; and sharing good news from the bible as a member of the Two Rivers Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, which occupied much of his time.
Harlan is survived by seven children: Mary Carol Herrmann, Harlan (Brenda Sue) Herrmann, Jr., Ellen M. Herrmann, Mark J. Herrmann, all of Two Rivers; Rodney J. (Katherine) Herrmann, Metuchen, N.J., Craig S. Herrmann and special friend, Jeimee Mendoza of Austin, TX, and Lisa (Timothy) Thorne, Little Chute; four grandchildren: Taya, Derrek & Lance Thorne, and Davin Herrmann; three brothers and one sister: Victor (Helen) Herrmann, Myron Herrmann, all of Manitowoc, Janet (Wilmer) Siebert, Whitelaw, and Eugene Herrmann of Oshkosh. He is further survived by several brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law: Caroline Janz, Ashwaubenon, Mary (Michael) Stepanski. Suamico, Bartholomew (Sandy) Janz, Denver, CO, Carl Janz, Eugene, Ore, Debra (David) Robbins, and Mary Janz, all of DePere; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Tillie Herrmann; his wife, Angeline; a daughter, Brenda Niemojuski; father-in-law & mother-in-law, John and Angeline Janz; one sister, Bernice Kabat; an infant sister, Mary Ann; one brother-in-law, John Janz, and one sister-in-law, Laverne Janz.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m.
A memorial talk will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2717 45th Street, Two Rivers. Douglas Q. Sleger, Minister of Jehovah's Witnesses will officiate at the service. A visitation hour will precede the talk from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall. A private family burial will be held at Forest View Cemetery in Two Rivers. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
The Herrmann family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the Two Rivers Firefighters/Paramedics and the Two Rivers Police for all their life-saving efforts and support. Special thanks also to the staff at Aurora Medical Center for the wonderful care and compassion extended to our father and our entire family. Your kindness is very much appreciated.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019