Harlan Ned Demsien
Manitowoc - Harlan Ned Demsien, age 88, entered eternal life Saturday, June 20th, 2020 at home with his family by his side. He was born in Two Rivers, WI to Edwin and Lydia (Meyer) Demsien on July 22, 1931. Harlan was baptized into the Lord's family at St. John's Lutheran Church in Two Rivers, WI and in 1945 was confirmed in the faith at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church, Manitowoc, WI, where he remained a member until his death. In 1949, he graduated from Manitowoc Lincoln High School. Harlan attended the UW Manitowoc Extension until his enlistment in the Navy in 1951.
In the Navy, he graduated from the Naval School of Photography as an Aerial Photographer. He served at the Naval Air Station, on North Island, in San Diego CA and later on the aircraft carrier USS Hancock CVA19.
He returned to Manitowoc, where he met his wife, Helen Zimmermann, a teacher at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran School, in the church choir. They were married September 16,1956 in Burr Oak, WI by Helen's father, Pastor Martin Zimmermann.
Harlan began his professional career in the Mirro Aluminum Advertising Dept. After several years, he started "Demsien Photography Studio" specializing in Commercial photography which he owned for 10 years. He sold his business and joined the Aluminum Specialty Company as the Advertising/Product Manager, and later, Kelvinator Commercial Refrigeration Products Co. as Advertising/Sales Manager.
Harlan was very involved at his church serving in various roles on the Church Council and singing in choir. He was also a member of Toastmasters, the Manitowoc Yacht Club, and the Chamber of Commerce. After retirement, he was the editor of the Manitowoc Zoo News for several years.
Harlan & his wife Helen were blessed with four children. Susan (Michael) Valind, Seminole, FL, Anne (Charles) Justmann, Waupaca, WI, Steven (Nancy) Demsien, Sturgeon Bay, WI, Cheryl (Kenneth) Imig, New Berlin, WI.
He is also survived by nine Grandchildren, Erik and Zachary Valind and Jessica (Valind) Nette, Lydia (Justmann) Bertram, Hannah and Jacob (Paige Hagen) Demsien, Kaci, Collin and Carter Imig. Five Great Grandchildren, Benjamin, Aaron, Thomas Bertram, Duncan and future baby Nette.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 stepfathers, Edwin Bauch and George Miller and a step-brother Eugene Bauch.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church, 901 Pine Street, Manitowoc. Officiating will be Rev. David Laabs with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc. Relatives and friends may call at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of services at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Immanuel Lutheran School. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jun. 21 to Jun. 25, 2020.