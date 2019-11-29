Services
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-684-4642
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harlan Free
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harlan R. Free


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harlan R. Free

Manitowoc - Harlan R. Free, age 79, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on June 13, 1940 in Manitowoc, son of the late Elmer and Dorothy (Kluezinske) Free. Harlan served in the United States Navy. He was employed with the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 400 for most of his career. Harlan enjoyed playing pool in his younger years, as well as fishing, hunting, and being outdoors. He also liked to visit his local tavern.

Survivors include his children: Tara Free, Two Rivers, Julie (Troy) Hanes, Two Rivers, Wendy (Cesar) Brooks, Manitowoc, Patrick Free, and Perry Free; ten grandchildren: Lauren, Nina, Lukas, Ashley, Annabel, Abigail, Asher, Aiden, Shauna, and Maya; three great-grandchildren: Damian, Lilly, and Olivia; and three brothers and two sisters-in-law: Elmer (Lila) Free, Leroy (Diane) Free, and Dan Free. He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother: Jerome Free; and one sister-in-law: Diane Free.

Funeral services will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 South 14th Street, Manitowoc. Harlan will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc, following the service. Military rites will be accorded by American Legion - Drews Bleser Post #88 of Manitowoc.

The family will greet relatives and friends from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc.

Expressions of sympathies may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harlan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pfeffer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -