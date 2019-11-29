|
|
Harlan R. Free
Manitowoc - Harlan R. Free, age 79, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on June 13, 1940 in Manitowoc, son of the late Elmer and Dorothy (Kluezinske) Free. Harlan served in the United States Navy. He was employed with the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 400 for most of his career. Harlan enjoyed playing pool in his younger years, as well as fishing, hunting, and being outdoors. He also liked to visit his local tavern.
Survivors include his children: Tara Free, Two Rivers, Julie (Troy) Hanes, Two Rivers, Wendy (Cesar) Brooks, Manitowoc, Patrick Free, and Perry Free; ten grandchildren: Lauren, Nina, Lukas, Ashley, Annabel, Abigail, Asher, Aiden, Shauna, and Maya; three great-grandchildren: Damian, Lilly, and Olivia; and three brothers and two sisters-in-law: Elmer (Lila) Free, Leroy (Diane) Free, and Dan Free. He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother: Jerome Free; and one sister-in-law: Diane Free.
Funeral services will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 South 14th Street, Manitowoc. Harlan will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc, following the service. Military rites will be accorded by American Legion - Drews Bleser Post #88 of Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc.
Expressions of sympathies may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019