Harold C. Tews
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Harold C. Tews, age 81, a Two Rivers resident, died Sunday evening, February 17, 2019 at his residence.
He was born on January 29, 1938 in Roselle, Illinois, son of the late George and Florence (Voelz) Tews. Harold was a graduate of Bensenville High School. On November 23, 1951 he married the former Patricia "Patti" Perlberg. She preceded him in death on November 9, 2001. He then married the former Beverly Gaedtke-Duprey on June 23, 2007. Harold was the owner of Joyseann Pizza in Two Rivers.
Survivors include his wife: Beverly Tews, Two Rivers; one daughter and son-in-law: Pamela and Donald LaRocca, Peyton, CO.; two sons and daughters-in-law: Edward and Jean Tews, Winthrop Harbor, IL., Andrew and Cheryl Tews, Mayville; two step daughters and step sons-in-law: Marilyn and Patrick Ernst, Two Rivers, Michelle and Mark Taylor, Two Rivers; 18 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; one brother and sister-in-law: Donald and Carol Tews, Reno, NV.; and a sister: Arlene Baksa, Roselle, IL. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was also preceded in death by an infant grandchild and a brother-in-law: Louis Baksa.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday February 23, 2019 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Two Rivers. Officiating at the Service will be the Rev. Keith Tullberg with burial at Forest View Cemetery, Two Rivers.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Two Rivers, from 9:00 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 until 10:45 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Feb. 21, 2019