Harold "Harry" Erdman
Manitowoc - Harold "Harry" Erdman, age 90, of Manitowoc, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at River's Bend Health & Rehabilitation Center, Manitowoc.
Harry was born on May 12, 1929 in Manitowoc, son of the late George and Pearl (Holsen) Erdman. He attended Hillside School. On August 22, 1959 he married the former Marlene Eis. Harry was employed at Mirro Aluminum for many years until his retirement. He was a member of Rockwood Ev. Lutheran Church in Rockwood and the Steam Engine Club of Chilton. Harry enjoyed working on tractors and lawn mowers.
Survivors include his wife: Marlene Erdman, Manitowoc; one son and two daughters-in-law: Jeffrey (Jody) Erdman, Manitowoc, Ellie Webb Erdman; two grandchildren: Jeffrey Erdman, Jessica Erdman two step-grandchildren: Andy Webb, Melissa Webb; one brother and sister-in-law: Marvin (Judy) Erdman; one sister and brother-in-law: Violet (Wallace) Braun; two sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Carol (Glenn) Shedivy, Ethel (Norbert) Cherney; two brothers-in-law and one sister-in-law: Charles Eis, Jack (Linda) Eis, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents: George and Pearl Erdman; one son: Larry Erdman; one sister-in-law: Ruth LaCrosse.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Rockwood Ev. Lutheran Church, 5805 County Highway R, Manitowoc. Rev. Bruce Schwark will officiate with burial to follow at Knollwood Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home, 818 State Street, Manitowoc on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at River's Bend Health & Rehabilitation Center for all the compassionate loving care given to Harry.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020