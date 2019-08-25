Services
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home
302 Columbus St
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
(608) 837-5400
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home
302 Columbus St
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home
302 Columbus St
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Kumbalek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold J. Kumbalek


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold J. Kumbalek Obituary
Harold J. Kumbalek, age 89, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 in Rio. He was born on May 19, 1930 in Appleton, WI to Norbert and Lydia (Eichhorst) Kumbalek. He married Mary Ann Cenefelt on October 16, 1972 in Las Vegas.

Harold served his country for 20 years in the U.S. Marine Corps retiring as a GySgt. He served 2 tours in Vietnam, volunteering for the second. He was also stationed in Okinawa and Kodiak Island, AK. Harold was a wonderful man, father, grandfather, friend and neighbor who will be missed by all that knew him.

He is survived by 3 daughters Catherine (Rob) Jansen of Marshall, Joanne (Edward Jr.) Marking of Madison, and Michelle (Michael Paul) Kumbalek of Port Richey, FL; grandchildren, Natalie, Logan, Eli, McKenzie and Mady; 1 brother John; and 2 sisters Shirley, and Lois (Steve).

He is preceded in death by his wife; parents; a brother Richard; and a sister Janice.

A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 noon on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home, 302 Columbus St. in Sun Prairie, with Chaplain Magie Wehner presiding. Visitation will be Thursday, August 29, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Sun Prairie Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made the "U.S. Marine Corps Foundation". Harold's family would like to thank the staff of St. Croix Hospice and At Home Again Assisted Living in Rio for their kindness and care. "Semper Fi"

Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home, Sun Prairie, WI 608-837-5400; www.newcomerfh.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now