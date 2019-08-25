|
Harold J. Kumbalek, age 89, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 in Rio. He was born on May 19, 1930 in Appleton, WI to Norbert and Lydia (Eichhorst) Kumbalek. He married Mary Ann Cenefelt on October 16, 1972 in Las Vegas.
Harold served his country for 20 years in the U.S. Marine Corps retiring as a GySgt. He served 2 tours in Vietnam, volunteering for the second. He was also stationed in Okinawa and Kodiak Island, AK. Harold was a wonderful man, father, grandfather, friend and neighbor who will be missed by all that knew him.
He is survived by 3 daughters Catherine (Rob) Jansen of Marshall, Joanne (Edward Jr.) Marking of Madison, and Michelle (Michael Paul) Kumbalek of Port Richey, FL; grandchildren, Natalie, Logan, Eli, McKenzie and Mady; 1 brother John; and 2 sisters Shirley, and Lois (Steve).
He is preceded in death by his wife; parents; a brother Richard; and a sister Janice.
A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 noon on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home, 302 Columbus St. in Sun Prairie, with Chaplain Magie Wehner presiding. Visitation will be Thursday, August 29, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Sun Prairie Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made the "U.S. Marine Corps Foundation". Harold's family would like to thank the staff of St. Croix Hospice and At Home Again Assisted Living in Rio for their kindness and care. "Semper Fi"
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home, Sun Prairie, WI 608-837-5400; www.newcomerfh.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Aug. 25, 2019