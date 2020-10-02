Harold L. Kinyon Jr.
Whitelaw - Harold L. Kinyon Jr., age 84, a resident of Whitelaw, entered eternal life on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Harvest Home Assisted Living in Howards Grove.
Harold was born to the late Harold L. and Anna (Will) Kinyon Sr. on July 1, 1936 at his maternal grandparent's home at 419 Converse Street, Fort Atkinson, WI. He graduated from Gillett High School with the class of 1956. He then obtained his Bachelor of Education in Secondary Education in 1961 from Wisconsin State College Whitewater; and in 1971, Harold received his Master of Science Degree in Physics from Wisconsin State University at Oshkosh. He served his country from 1954 to 1995 in the United States Naval and Army Reserves. His last assignment was with 5045th USARF School. Harold retired from the United State Army Reserve unit as Master Sergeant E8. He was a teacher in science departments at Suring High School, Washington Junior and Wilson Junior High Schools in Manitowoc, and retired from Lincoln High School in Manitowoc in 1999. On August 5, 1967, Harold married Karen Stuewer at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Suring. He had lifetime memberships in Wisconsin Education and National Education Associations. Harold was also a member WSST, EAA, Manitowoc Senior Center, and First Lutheran Church in Manitowoc. Woodworking was more than just a hobby to Harold. He built many set pieces for his daughter's productions including a large Rapunzel tower for "Into The Woods" and rigged the Christmas Tree to grow for her annual Nutcracker production. Singing and listening to music was an integral part of Harold's life. He was a cantor for First Lutheran Church for over 30 years and sang for many weddings and family gatherings including his daughter's wedding. Additionally, Harold was very supportive of his children's pursuits. He built cars with his son and performed in shows such as "Oklahoma" and "The Nutcracker" with his daughter and grandchildren. Another passion in Harold's life was traveling. He was on every continent except for Australia (nearest to it was New Zealand). There were numerous trips to Europe, several cruises to Alaska and one in Europe. From 2010 to 2018, Harold spent some winter time on South Padre Island, Texas and travelled from east to west coast areas after six weeks on the island. Harold loved giving mini science lessons to whomever would listen. He will always be known for his caring nature and clever sense of humor.
Survivors include Harold's wife of 53 years, Karen; daughter, Kathryn "Kate" Kinyon; son, Karl Kinyon; three grandchildren, Kamryn, Addie, and Jovani; two brothers, Larry (Sue) Kinyon and Bert (Kathleen) Kinyon; sister, Eleanor "Ellie" Thomas; nieces and nephews; many students who called him teacher; also other relatives and friends. Harold was preceded in death by his parents, an infant brother, and a brother-in-law.
Private family funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Rev. Rachel Hacker will officiate with burial to follow at Mount Olive Cemetery in Suring. Although the funeral service is private for the family, all are welcome to attend the visitation on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. In an effort to keep everyone safe and healthy, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family requests everyone to wear masks and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Harold's name which will be used to benefit organizations and scholarships that were important to him.
The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the friends and relatives that were unable to visit due to the virus, but remembered Harold with prayers, Face Times, cards, phone calls and letters. Harold truly appreciated that contact.
Karen will miss her car rides with Harold and taking him out for ice cream. The virus stopped their almost daily rides which were recently resumed to two a week. Most of all, she will miss holding his strong hand.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.