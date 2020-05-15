|
Dr. Harold W. Just
Manitowoc - Dr. Harold W. Just passed away peacefully on May 10, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Dr. Just was born in Manitowoc on September 15, 1928, to Dr. and Mrs. William W. Just. He was educated in the Manitowoc Public School system, graduating from Lincoln High School in 1946. He attended Wentworth, Military Academy, receiving an A.A. degree after two years. He knew at that time that he wanted to follow his father in the Dental profession, so after attaining a few more credits, he was accepted into Northwestern Dental School in 1948. Harold graduated from Dental School in 1952. He had been deferred from the draft after WWII and knew he would have to serve at some time, so he immediately joined the Air Force. The Korean War was still going on and he was sent to Japan, where he was stationed at a small Air Force base just north of Tokyo. Their mission was to test all the planes sent from the states before sending them to combat. He made many lifelong friends during his 2 years of service in Japan. After being discharged from the Air Force in 1954, he returned to Manitowoc to join his father, Dr. William Just, in private practice.
He was always interested in orthodontics, so after 4 years of private practice, he went back to Northwestern for 2 more years of graduate work in that specialty. It was there that he met the love of his life, Nancy Dorothy Nicklas. He graduated again from Northwestern with a specialty degree in Orthodontics in 1959 and they were married in Chicago in June 1960. They were blessed with 3 children, Dr. Jeffrey Just who followed his father in Orthodontics, Lori (Just) Oleson and Wendy (Just) Ramminger.
Harold was an avid golfer most of his life, started skiing at the age of 40, played tennis and was always very active. Unfortunately, he lost the lower half of his leg due to blood clots at the age of 87 and all of his favorite activities were virtually impossible. However, he discovered that he had a talent for raising many types of flowers….. and painting with acrylics. Each of the children and grandchildren could pretty much depend on a painting of some sort on their birthday. He also became interested in genealogy and traced his and Nancy's family back about four generations. Then he wrote a book entitled "A Collection of Recollections" telling about his life and Nancy's up until the time they were married. Again, each of the children and grandchildren received a copy.
He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church most of his life until recently, when he and Nancy joined the Melnik Presbyterian Church. Interestingly, his great grandparents (Just) were founders of that church in about 1860, having come to Cooperstown, WI from Melnik, Bohemia.
Having retired at the age of 65, Nancy and Harold were fortunate to be able to travel on many wonderful vacations; plus they were able to spend 18 winters in Arizona, where they met many more friends.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. William and Olga (Sampe) Just, his sister Nancy (Just) Yahr, and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.
Harold is survived by Nancy, his wife of 60 years, a son, Dr. Jeffrey (Sue) Just, a daughter, Lori (Eric) Oleson, and a daughter, Wendy (Kevin) Ramminger. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren: Corby Oleson, Kelsey (Joseph) Schreiner, Braden (Brianna) Just, Ethan Just (who is a 2nd year student in Dental School in CA and will be the 4th generation of dentists in the Just family), Owen Just, Hannah Ramminger, Isabella Ramminger and Caroline Ramminger, and a brother-in-law, Dr. Robert Yahr.
Due to precautions put in place by health officials with the State of Wisconsin, a private funeral service was held. A Life Celebration of a very special life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send flower bulbs to plant in his garden. The Jens Family Funeral Home & Crematory of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 15 to May 16, 2020